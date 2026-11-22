Ghana ranks 13th among 20 countries with the lowest average IQ in Africa, latest ranking

Ghana has recorded an average score of 91.40 in the latest online IQ test ranking, placing it 13th among 20 African countries with the lowest reported scores according to The World Population Review.

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The World Population Review uses results from the 2025 International IQ Test.

The ranking places Somalia at the bottom with an average score of 83.84, followed by Rwanda with 86.90 and Angola with 87.89. Ghana recorded 91.40, while South Africa had the highest score among the 20 countries, with 93.63.

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According to the International IQ Test, Ghana's 2025 score was based on 620 people who took the online test on its website.

However, the figures do not represent a final measure of the intelligence of people in the countries listed. The ranking is based on people who voluntarily took its online test between January and December 2025.

The test mainly assesses non-verbal reasoning and pattern recognition but does not measure every aspect of intelligence, such as social, emotional and verbal abilities.

Below are the 20 African countries with the lowest reported average scores in the 2025 ranking:

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