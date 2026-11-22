Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr named Man of the year award at the 11th EMY Africa Awards Image credit: GBC

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr named Man of the year award at the 11th EMY Africa Awards Image credit: GBC

Moses Baiden, Kweku Smoke, Antoine Semenyo and Majid Michel lead the winners at the 2026 EMY Africa Awards. See the list of honourees.

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr. won the Ultimate Man of the Year Award.

Kweku Smoke and Antoine Semenyo won the music and sports categories respectively.

Majid Michel, Kojo Antwi, Chef Abbys and Wode Maya were among the other recipients.

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The 11th edition of the EMY Africa Awards has celebrated outstanding personalities across entertainment, sports, business and humanitarian service, with several prominent Ghanaian figures among the award recipients.

Held on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, the ceremony recognised individuals whose contributions have made an impact in their respective fields.

Businessman Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr. emerged as the biggest honouree, receiving the Man of the Year award, also known as the Ultimate Man Award.

READ ALSO: Wode Maya announces the death of his mother in an emotional tribute

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Moses Kwesi Barden Jnr. takes home the prestigious Man of the Year Award at the 11th EMY Africa Awards. #EMYAfrica26 #gbcdigital https://t.co/LUioj02wkT — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) November 22, 2026

Musician Kweku Smoke was named Man of the Year – Music, while Ghanaian footballer Antoine Semenyo received the Man of the Year – Sports award.

Kweku Smoke

Antoine Semenyo’s mother receives the Man of the Year – Sports award on behalf of the Ghanaian football star at the 11th EMY Africa Awards #EMYAfrica26 #gbcnews https://t.co/CEvYeF8Nd7 — GTV Ghana (@GTV_Ghana) November 21, 2026

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Actor Majid Michel also took home the Actor of the Year award, while advertising executive Reginald Daniel Laryea, popularly known as Geddy, received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Other notable recipients included Chef Abbys, who received the Young Achiever (Female) Award, and Oseadeeyo Owiredu Wadie I, also known as Richard Kwasi Owiredu Wadie, who received the Humanitarian Award.

Highlife musician Kojo Antwi was also honoured with the Legend Award, while Kweku Smoke received the Man of the Moment award in addition to his music category win.

EMY Africa 2026: List of winners

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Major competitive awards

Man of the Year / Ultimate Man Award: Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr.

Man of the Year – Music: Kweku Smoke

Man of the Year – Sports: Antoine Semenyo

Actor of the Year: Majid Michel

Special and honorary awards

Lifetime Achievement Award: Reginald Daniel Laryea (Geddy)

Legend Award: Kojo Antwi

Man of the Moment: Kweku Smoke

Young Achiever (Female) Award: Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye (Chef Abbys)

Young Achiever (Male) Award: Berthold Kobina Ackon (Wode Maya)

Humanitarian Award: Oseadeeyo Owiredu Wadie I (Richard Kwasi Owiredu Wadie)

Creative and Support Arts Award: Dotun Popoola

Continental Icon (Media and Film) Award: Mosunmola Abudu (Mo Abudu)

A true celebration of excellence and legacy as the legendary Kwadwo Antwi takes the stage to receive his legend of the year award at the 11th edition of the EMY Africa Awards. #pulseevents #pulsecelebs https://t.co/04FfIK0YAu — Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) November 22, 2026

Pave way for you EMY Africa young achiever female ! How I look for the Emys! https://t.co/e0Sc9cw1nV — Chefabbys (@chefabbys) November 21, 2026