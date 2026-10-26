EMY Africa announces the contenders and first honourees for Its 11th awards

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 19:31 - 26 October 2026
EMY Africa announces the contenders and first honourees for Its 11th awards

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Kojo and Albert Chris Soboh, joined by hosts Kafui Dey and Keni Ribeiro, unveiled the nominees and first five honorary honourees for the 11th EMY Africa Awards during a TV3 broadcast on Saturday, 24th October 2026. The announcement sets the stage for the ceremony on Saturday, 21st November 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

This year’s competitive categories bring together established names and emerging talent across music, film, fashion and sports. Alongside them, the honorary awards recognise individuals whose work has made a lasting contribution to their professions and communities.

The unveiling follows a year in which EMY Africa has taken its celebrations and conversations to audiences beyond Ghana. The Washington, D.C. Soirée brought the platform to the United States, while its London programme included the Africa Rising Symposium, the launch of the UK Special Issue of EMY Africa Magazine and the EMY Africa London Soirée. Together, these engagements have extended the work at the heart of the Awards, giving African achievement a wider audience and preserving the stories behind it.

That commitment finds expression in this year’s nominations. Eight acts compete for Man of the Year – Music, while the acting and design categories draw talent from across the continent. The sports category recognises achievement across disciplines, and Discovery of the Year introduces five names earning recognition for their work

Competitive Categories and Nominees

Man of the Year – Music

• DopeNation

• Sarkodie

• Asake (Nigeria)

• KiDi

  • Stonebwoy

  • Black Sherif

  • Kweku Smoke

  • Juma Jux (Tanzania)

Actor of the Year

• Majid Michel

• Uzor Arukwe (Nigeria)

• Chris Attoh

• Femi Adebayo (Nigeria)

Designer of the Year

• Kenneth Tetteh

• Oscar Nyesiga (Uganda)

• Kenneth Ize (Nigeria)

• IB Kamara (Sierra Leone)

• Atto Andoh

Man of the Year – Sports

• Benjamin Asare

• Antoine Semenyo

• Emmanuel Wanyonyi (Kenya)

• Seth Gyimah

Discovery of the Year

• Melvin Osei Opoku

• Julian Owusu

• Hashim Samiru

• Christian Saint

• Dayo Adedeji (Nigeria)

Youth Changemaker Award

Sponsored by Peace First, the Youth Changemaker Award honours young people taking action within their communities. It brings their initiatives into the wider celebration of African achievement.

This year’s seven nominees represent countries across the continent:

• Wanjiku Cynthia Mwangi (Kenya)

• Simeon Kalua (Malawi)

• Rwikaza Gentil (Rwanda)

• Monica Patrick (Tanzania)

• Mirriam Ngoma (Zambia)

• Houssam Boutadghart (Morocco)

• Candybell Kensah (Ghana)

Honorary Honourees

Alongside the nominees, EMY Africa has announced five honorary honourees whose work spans humanitarian service, the arts, media and film. The honours also recognise young achievers whose work is reaching new audiences and influencing their communities.

Humanitarian Award

Oseadeeyo Owiredu Wadie I (Richard Kwasi Owiredu Wadie)

Creative and Support Art Award

Dotun Popoola (Nigeria)

Young Achiever (Female) Award

Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye (Chef Abbys)

Young Achiever (Male) Award

Berthold Kobina Ackon (Wode Maya)

Continental Icon (Media and Film) Award

Mosunmola Abudu (Mo Abudu) (Nigeria)

Further honorary honourees will be announced in the coming week, adding to the roll of individuals to be recognised at this year’s ceremony.

The public can now vote for their preferred nominees in the competitive categories by clicking the relevant poll buttons at www.emyafrica.com or liking the nominees’ posts on the official EMY Africa Instagram page.

The announcement opens the next stage of the Awards as the public casts its votes and further honourees are revealed. On 21st November, nominees, honourees and guests will gather in Accra for an evening that celebrates the people behind these achievements and brings their stories to a wider audience.

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