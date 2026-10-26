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Ballon d’Or 2026 Livestream: Ceremony updates, full winners list and top highlights

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 19:39 - 26 October 2026
A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
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Follow our live coverage of the 2026 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony for real-time updates, the announcement of winners, key moments and reactions as football’s biggest stars compete for the prestigious individual honours.

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