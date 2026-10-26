Ballon d’Or 2026: Kane, Mbappe and Yamal headline official top 10

This picture taken on October 17, 2022 shows the trophy prior the Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

This picture taken on October 17, 2022 shows the trophy prior the Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The official top 10 for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has been revealed ahead of London's historic hosting of the awards. Unranked stars include Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Lamine Yamal.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane are among the leading names in the official top 10 of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the final list featuring stars from several countries.

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The list, announced ahead of the awards ceremony, includes established superstars and players who have made significant contributions to their clubs during the season.

Eight-time winner Messi represents Argentina, while French forwards Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise also feature in the top 10.

England captain Harry Kane is included alongside Barcelona youngster Yamal, Spain midfielder Rodri, and fellow Spaniard Fabián Ruiz.

Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Norway striker Erling Haaland complete the list.

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The names are presented in no particular order, meaning the list does not indicate the players’ final positions from first to tenth.

No. Player Country 1 Kylian Mbappé France 2 Harry Kane England 3 Lamine Yamal Spain 4 Lionel Messi Argentina 5 Rodri Spain 6 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia 7 Michael Olise France 8 Ousmane Dembélé France 9 Erling Haaland Norway 10 Fabián Ruiz Spain