Ballon d’Or 2026: Kane, Mbappe and Yamal headline official top 10
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, and Harry Kane are among the leading names in the official top 10 of the 2026 Ballon d’Or, with the final list featuring stars from several countries.
The list, announced ahead of the awards ceremony, includes established superstars and players who have made significant contributions to their clubs during the season.
Eight-time winner Messi represents Argentina, while French forwards Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise also feature in the top 10.
England captain Harry Kane is included alongside Barcelona youngster Yamal, Spain midfielder Rodri, and fellow Spaniard Fabián Ruiz.
Georgia international Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Norway striker Erling Haaland complete the list.
The names are presented in no particular order, meaning the list does not indicate the players’ final positions from first to tenth.
No.
Player
Country
1
Kylian Mbappé
France
2
Harry Kane
England
3
Lamine Yamal
Spain
4
Lionel Messi
Argentina
5
Rodri
Spain
6
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Georgia
7
Michael Olise
France
8
Ousmane Dembélé
France
9
Erling Haaland
Norway
10
Fabián Ruiz
Spain
The 2026 ceremony is being held in London, marking the first time the Ballon d’Or awards have taken place in the United Kingdom. The event celebrates individual performances across the 2025–26 football season.