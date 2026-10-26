'Ghanaians watch horrible nollywood films but reject our own' – Yvonne Okoro

Actress Yvonne Okoro has criticized Ghanaian audiences for unfairly dismissing local films as sub-standard while readily embracing Nollywood productions, calling for fair judgment based on merit.

Actress Yvonne Okoro has criticised Ghanaians for what she describes as a lack of support for locally produced films, arguing that some viewers perceive Ghanaian movies as “sub-standard”.

Speaking on Joy FM on October 25, 2026, she questioned why audiences readily watch and praise Nollywood films, including productions on YouTube, but often doubt the quality of Ghanaian movies before watching them.

Okoro said local filmmakers face unfair criticism based on their nationality and struggle to attract audiences despite their marketing efforts.

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Speaking in an interview on Joy FM on October 25, 2026, the actress said Ghanaian films are often unfairly perceived as inferior to foreign productions, making it difficult for local filmmakers to attract viewers despite their promotional efforts.

She argued that this perception has become a challenge for the Ghanaian film industry, with some audiences judging a movie by its country of origin before considering its quality.

She said;

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Ghanaians do not support our own. Everything Ghanaian, we see it as sub-standard. When you say it, people get offended by it, but it’s the truth

Okoro also questioned why some viewers readily watch Nigerian films, including productions uploaded to YouTube, while expressing doubts about Ghanaian movies before giving them a chance.

She suggested that audiences sometimes celebrate Nigerian productions they enjoy but are less willing to extend the same consideration to films made by Ghanaian filmmakers.

She stated;

They would even be doubting if the movie will be nice, but they’re watching some horrible Nollywood movies. They’re watching it and they’re clapping. You’re watching some YouTube movies from my people in Nigeria and you think it’s fantastic

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The actress further argued that Ghanaian filmmakers face criticism that appears to be influenced by the nationality of the people behind a production rather than an objective assessment of the work itself.

According to her, even substantial marketing efforts do not always persuade audiences to watch local films, leaving filmmakers struggling to win the support they need.

She added;

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But then, let it be a Ghanaian who does it, they would say we don’t know how to do anything. They just won’t come and watch it, no matter how you market it

Okoro’s comments have renewed attention on the challenges facing Ghana’s film industry, particularly the need to encourage audiences to engage with local productions and assess them on their merits.