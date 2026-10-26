‘It is dangerous to buy Christmas clothes without paying tithe’ – Nigerian preacher says what's likely to happen

Nigerian preacher and founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has cautioned Christians against buying Christmas clothes before paying their tithes, warning that failing to fulfil the religious obligation could expose them to misfortunes.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie has warned Christians against buying Christmas clothes before paying their tithes, describing it as dangerous.

He claimed that vehicles driven by Christians who failed to pay tithes had suffered tyre bursts, recounting incidents involving two tyres.

The Salvation Ministries founder urged believers to pay their tithes faithfully, insisting that tithing should not be treated as optional.

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Speaking in a message to his congregation, the pastor urged Christians to prioritise tithing during the festive season, insisting that believers should not treat the practice as optional.

Year is ending. Don't buy Christmas clothes when you have not paid tithe. It's dangerous. It's very dangerous, he said.

Pastor Ibiyeomie illustrated his warning with personal accounts of incidents involving drivers who, he claimed, had failed to pay their tithes.

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He recounted several occasions when vehicles he was travelling in suffered tyre bursts, alleging that the incidents involved drivers who were born-again Christians but did not pay tithes.

According to him, one incident occurred while he was travelling with a driver towards a location near Obosi, when two tyres reportedly burst.

He said he confronted the driver about whether he paid tithes and interpreted the incident as a consequence of the driver's failure to do so.

The preacher also recalled an incident involving a newly employed driver who was driving his Rolls-Royce after picking him and his wife up from the airport. He said two tyres burst during the journey.

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Pastor Ibiyeomie claimed that when he asked for the driver's record to be checked, he discovered that the driver did not pay tithes.

He used the accounts to reinforce his message that Christians should take their financial obligations to their faith seriously, particularly as the year draws to a close.

Many of you who are Christians don't pay correct tithe. You pay as you like. It's not pay as you go, he said.

He further urged believers not to neglect tithing while making preparations for Christmas, reiterating that the practice should remain a priority.

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All this attack is not a devil. Not everything you put on the devil. I'm telling you this December, don't tamper with your tight.

His remarks centred on the importance he places on tithing in Christian life, with the pastor linking the failure to pay tithes to the misfortunes he described in his personal experiences.