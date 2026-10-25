Mahama reveals 6,060 excavators held at ports, 2,059 fitted with trackers to curb galamsey

President John Dramani Mahama revealed that 6,060 excavators have been registered and detained at Ghana's ports. Additionally, 2,059 machines are now fitted with tracking devices to prevent them from being deployed for illegal galamsey mining operations.

President Mahama says 6,060 excavators have been registered and detained at Ghana’s ports.

He disclosed that 2,059 excavators have been fitted with tracking devices to help authorities monitor where they are being used.

The measures form part of efforts to prevent heavy machinery from being used for illegal mining and strengthen enforcement against galamsey.

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President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that 6,060 excavators have been registered and detained at Ghana’s ports, while 2,059 have been fitted with tracking devices to help authorities monitor where the machines are being used.

He disclosed this at the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra on October 19, 2026, while outlining measures to prevent heavy equipment from being used for illegal mining.

President Mahama speaking at the event

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“6,060 excavators have been registered and detained at the ports, while 2,059 have been fixed with tracking devices so that we can locate where they are being utilized,” he said.

The three-day event, held from October 19 to 21 under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was organised around the theme “One Continent. One Voice on Minerals. Aligning Africa’s Mineral Future.”

Its central message was that Africa must work together to process more of its mineral resources locally and retain greater economic benefits from mining.

The tracking devices are intended to help responsible authorities identify the locations and use of excavators and strengthen efforts to stop the machines from supporting unauthorised mining activities.

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Mahama said the tracking system formed part of measures to improve monitoring of mining equipment across the country.

The move builds on the government’s previously announced “No Permit, No Excavator” policy, under which importers must obtain the required permit before bringing excavators into Ghana.

In June 2025, the President said the government would change the permitting system and track excavators to help determine whether they were being used for authorised mining.