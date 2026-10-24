Mahama earmarks GH¢200m for NAIMOS, Blue Water Guards in 2027 Budget

President Mahama says GH¢200 million has been allocated in the 2027 Budget to support NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards.

He also announced a reforestation initiative involving the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and REDD+ in several parts of Ghana, including the Savannah regions.

The measures are intended to strengthen the fight against illegal mining, protect water bodies and restore the environment.

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President John Dramani Mahama says GH¢200 million has been allocated in the 2027 Budget to support the activities of the National Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Illegal Mining (NAIMOS) and the Blue Water Guards.

He announced the allocation at the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra on October 19, 2026, as part of measures to strengthen the fight against illegal mining and protect Ghana’s water bodies.

President Mahama speaking at the event

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The three-day event, held from October 19 to 21 under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was organised around the theme “One Continent. One Voice on Minerals. Aligning Africa’s Mineral Future.”

Its central message was that Africa must work together to process more of its mineral resources locally and retain greater economic benefits from mining.

Mining in Motion

“And in the budget of 2027, 200 million ghana cedis has been allocated for the activities of NAIMOS and the Blue Water Guards. The Ministry of Environmental Science and Tech Science, Technology and Innovation and REDD+ are beginning a major reafforestation initiative in various parts of the country, including the savannah regions of Ghana,” he said.

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The Blue Water Guards were established to help protect rivers and other water bodies from illegal mining activities, while NAIMOS coordinates enforcement operations against galamsey.

Mahama also announced a major reforestation initiative involving the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation and the REDD+ programme. The programme is expected to cover various parts of the country, including the Savannah regions.

The President said the funding would support enforcement against illegal mining and efforts to protect water resources from pollution and degradation.