'Train graduates for skilled jobs in mining industry' - Mahama urges Universities

President Mahama has urged universities and technical institutions to train engineers, geologists, technicians and managers for Ghana’s mining and mineral-processing industries.

He called for stronger cooperation between educational institutions and industry to solve production challenges and prepare young people for skilled employment.

The call forms part of Ghana’s plan to expand local mineral processing and create more jobs.

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President John Dramani Mahama has urged universities and technical institutions in Ghana to train more engineers, technicians, geologists and managers to meet the needs of the mining and mineral-processing industry.

President Mahama speaking at the event

He said Ghana’s plans to process more minerals locally would require skilled workers who could operate equipment, solve production problems and support industrial growth.

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“Our training institutions must also prepare engineers, technicians, geologists, and managers that these industries require. Universities and technical institutions must collaborate with industry to solve production problems and prepare young people for skilled employment,” he said.

Mahama made the remarks at the Mining in Motion Summit in Accra on October 19, 2026, where he called for greater local processing of minerals to create jobs and ensure Ghana benefits more from its natural resources.

Mining in Motion

The President has set a 2030 target for ending exports of unprocessed mineral ores, including bauxite, manganese, iron and lithium.

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The three-day event, held from October 19 to 21 under the patronage of His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was organised around the theme “One Continent. One Voice on Minerals. Aligning Africa’s Mineral Future.”

Its central message was that Africa must work together to process more of its mineral resources locally and retain greater economic benefits from mining.

The government wants mineral processing to support manufacturing, technical development and employment in Ghana.