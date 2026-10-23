University of Ghana orders students with CGPA below 1.00 to withdraw

University of Ghana orders students with CGPA below 1.00 to withdraw

University of Ghana: Step-by-step guide to withdrawing if your CGPA falls below 1.00

The University of Ghana (UG) has directed undergraduate students who complete the 2025/2026 academic year with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) below 1.00 to withdraw from their programmes, in line with the university’s academic regulations.

The University of Ghana has directed undergraduate students who finish the 2025/2026 academic year with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) below 1.00 to withdraw from their programmes, stressing that there is no provision for probation under the cited regulation.

Affected students must check their CGPAs on the MIS Web portal and submit a “Withdrawal Request” through the STS portal using their student ID and PIN. Some schools or departments will initiate the process on behalf of students in certain programmes.

Students seeking clarification or support have been advised to contact their respective College Academic Offices or the university’s Careers and Counselling Directorate.

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The directive was announced in a notice from the Academic Affairs Directorate published on the university’s official Facebook page. It draws attention to Section 9.26 of the University Regulations for Junior Members (2017), which outlines the requirements students must meet to progress academically.

Under the regulation, undergraduate students must obtain a CGPA of at least 1.00 and satisfy the requirements of their respective schools or departments to advance to the next level. The university stated that there is no provision for probation under the rule.

The withdrawal requirement takes effect after all grades for courses registered during the 2025/2026 academic year have been released. Students whose CGPAs fall below the required threshold can follow these steps to begin the withdrawal process.

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Step 1: Check your CGPA on MIS Web

The first step for students is to check their academic performance through the university’s Management Information System (MIS) Web portal. Students should review their CGPAs after all grades for their registered courses for the 2025/2026 academic year have been released to determine whether they meet the minimum academic requirement.

Step 2: Log in to the STS portal

Students who fall below the required CGPA should visit the Student Information System (STS) portal at sts.ug.edu.gh/services to begin the withdrawal process. They must log in using their student identification number and PIN to access the available services.

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Step 3: Select ‘Withdrawal Request’

After logging in, affected students should select the “Withdrawal Request” option on the portal to initiate the process. The university’s notice indicates that this is the procedure students should follow to submit their withdrawal requests.

Step 4: Check whether your school or department will initiate the process

The Academic Affairs Directorate noted that, for certain programmes, the relevant school or department will initiate the withdrawal process on behalf of affected students. However, the notice did not identify the programmes covered by this arrangement. Students who are unsure whether they need to submit a request themselves should contact their respective College Academic Offices for clarification.

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Step 5: Contact the university for guidance and support