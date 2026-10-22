Kwame Dzokoto, the Ghanaian actor, comedian and television presenter known for Efiewura and 'Edziban', built a lasting profile through entertainment, food broadcasting and politics.

Kwame Dzokoto, the Ghanaian actor, comedian and television presenter known for Efiewura and 'Edziban', built a lasting profile through entertainment, food broadcasting and politics.

7 things to know about Kwame Dzokoto, one of Ghana’s pioneering food content creators

Kwame Dzokoto built a place for himself in Ghana’s entertainment industry through comedy, acting, broadcasting and his popular food television programme, Edziban. Long before food content became a major feature of social media, the entertainer was taking viewers on a journey through Ghanaian cuisine and local eateries.

Kwame Dzokoto became a household name in Ghana through his acting role in Efiewura and his work as the host of TV3’s food programme Edziban, which explored local eateries and Ghanaian cuisine.

Beyond entertainment, Dzokoto ventured into politics with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in 2016 and later earned a master’s degree in Defence and International Politics.

Reports of his death emerged on October 22, 2026, after he reportedly collapsed during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa. He had spoken publicly about his health challenges and recovery from surgery in September 2026.

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The veteran actor, popularly recognised for his role as Judge Koboo in the television series Efiewura, also ventured into politics and continued to work in broadcasting.

Reports of his death emerged on Thursday, October 22, 2026, after he reportedly collapsed during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa.

Here is a look at his life, career and contribution to Ghanaian entertainment.

READ MORE: Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dead

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1. He became a household name through Efiewura

Dzokoto earned widespread recognition for his comic performances in Efiewura, one of Ghana’s popular television series. He played Judge Koboo, a character associated with his distinctive delivery and humorous expressions.

His acting helped establish him as a familiar face among Ghanaian television audiences, while his work in radio commercials and broadcasting further strengthened his reputation as an entertainer.

2. He was the face of TV3’s food programme Edziban

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One of Dzokoto’s most recognisable contributions to Ghanaian television was Edziban, a programme that explored Ghanaian food, local eateries and the country’s culinary traditions.

Through the show, he introduced viewers to different food joints and dishes, bringing everyday Ghanaian food culture to television audiences. His work on Edziban made him a notable figure in food-focused entertainment long before social media food creators became prominent.

The programme’s popularity also earned recognition, with Edziban winning the Television Programme of the Year award at the 2014 Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG) Awards.

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3. His humorous expressions became part of his appeal

Beyond his television roles, Dzokoto was known for his playful use of language and memorable catchphrases.

In a 2013 interview with Graphic Showbiz, he explained that his expressions drew on everyday language and humour. Among the phrases associated with him were “Edziban a dzidzi” and “Obo Twumlaa”.

He said his wordplay developed partly from his experiences growing up around Takoradi, where he became familiar with the local Fante dialect and its colourful expressions.

4. He pursued a career in radio and broadcasting

Although many viewers knew him through television, radio was also an important part of Dzokoto’s professional life.

His career included radio presentation, voice-over work and broadcasting management. In an interview published in September 2026, he spoke about his affection for radio and the connection presenters could build with listeners even when audiences could not see them.

“I love doing radio,” he said, explaining why the medium remained close to his heart.

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5. He entered partisan politics with the NDC

Dzokoto’s interests extended beyond entertainment into Ghanaian politics. He became associated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and was elected Deputy Propaganda Secretary in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency in 2014, according to media reports.

In the 2016 general election, he contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat on the NDC ticket. He lost to the New Patriotic Party’s George Mireku Duker.

Despite not securing the parliamentary seat, Dzokoto remained connected to the party and later spoke publicly about his interest in contributing to public service.

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6. He earned a master’s degree in 2025

Dzokoto also pursued further education alongside his entertainment and political activities.

In August 2025, reports emerged that he had graduated from the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College with a master’s degree in Defence and International Politics. Other reports described his qualification as a master’s degree in International Politics and Diplomacy.

His academic achievement reflected an interest in political affairs beyond his public profile as an actor and television presenter.

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7. He spoke about his health challenges in 2026

In September 2026, Dzokoto addressed rumours about his health and reports claiming he had died. Speaking on B.E. TV, he said he was alive and recovering after undergoing surgery abroad.

He also discussed health challenges, including high blood pressure and diabetes, according to reports of the interview. He expressed appreciation for the support he had received during his treatment.

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His comments came weeks before reports of his death emerged in October.