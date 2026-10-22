Bernice Offei: Funeral arrangements announced for veteran gospel musician

10 facts about Bernice Offei and the gospel songs that made her a household name

10 facts about Bernice Offei and the gospel songs that made her a household name

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Bernice Offei will be buried on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at the Legon Interdenominational Church (LIC) in Accra, following her death at the age of 63.

Veteran gospel musician Bernice Offei, who died aged 63 on September 12, 2026, will be laid to rest on Saturday, November 14, at the Legon Interdenominational Church in Accra. Her funeral programme includes a remembrance night on November 11 and a thanksgiving service on November 15.

Bernice released six studio albums during her career and won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards for her album Life, released in 2007.

Her song Life Is Short was inspired by personal experiences, including watching her children laugh at her over a situation she had once laughed at her parents for, and the death of a young friend. She used the song to encourage people to fulfil their purpose and prepare to meet God.

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The funeral programme will begin with a remembrance night on Wednesday, November 11, at 7 p.m., with guests expected to be seated by 6.30 p.m.

On Saturday, the filing past will take place between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., ahead of the burial service, scheduled for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The interment will be held privately, followed by the final funeral rites at the church.

A thanksgiving service will take place at the same venue on Sunday, November 15, at 10.30 a.m. The funeral announcement also states that there will be no sitting after the memorial service.

Bernice, who was both a celebrated gospel musician and a professional banker, died on Saturday, September 12, 2026. She was widely admired for her soulful voice, spiritual message and songs that contributed to the growth of Ghana’s gospel music industry over several decades.

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During her career, she released six studio albums, with her sixth album, 'Life', released in 2007, earning her significant recognition at the 2009 Ghana Music Awards. She won Best Female Vocal Performance and Songwriter of the Year.

She was married to Professor Samuel Kwame Offei, a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, and they had two children.

One of her notable songs, 'Life Is Short', reflected on the fleeting nature of life and the importance of living with purpose and faith.

In an interview, Bernice explained that the inspiration came from a personal experience involving her parents and children. As a teenager, she recalled laughing at her parents when they struggled to read without reading glasses. Years later, she experienced the same difficulty, prompting her own children to laugh at her.

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She recalled;

My kids didn’t understand why I was doing that. And they were also finding it funny and were actually laughing at me

The experience made her reflect on how quickly the years had passed.

She said;

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I realised that, hey, it was just like yesterday

For Bernice, the moment served as a reminder that life is brief and that people have limited time on earth to fulfil their purpose.

She explained;

That actually told me the truth about life, that it’s really short. And we really don’t have all the time here on earth

She said the song was intended to encourage people to consider their purpose in life and their relationship with God.

She said;

We have a purpose here on earth. God has brought us here for a purpose. And we need to make sure that we give a good account of our lives

The death of a young friend shortly before she recorded the song further influenced her reflections on the uncertainty of life.

Bernice recounted that the young man, a student at Archimedes School, was among a group of students she followed up with after visiting their home to share the word of God. His death strengthened her belief in the importance of spiritual preparedness.

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Reflecting on the inevitability of death, she said: “One day he’s actually going to call each and every one of us to stand before him.”

She concluded with a message that echoed the central theme of *Life Is Short* and her Christian faith.

I do hope that when that day comes, you will be ready to meet the Lord.

Through her music and the messages behind her songs, Bernice Offei leaves behind a legacy rooted in faith, reflection and the importance of making the most of life.

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