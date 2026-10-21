Advertisement

Ghana weather Update: GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms for October 21, lists affected areas

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 07:14 - 21 October 2026
GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms for October 21, lists affected areas
The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast possible thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of Ghana on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, warning residents to prepare for wet conditions during the morning.
Advertisement

  • The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall in some coastal and inland towns on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

  • Sunny conditions are expected in the afternoon, but rainfall could return later in the day, particularly across the middle belt, transition zone and coastal areas.

  • Residents are advised to plan their journeys around the possibility of rain and follow GMet’s weather updates for further advisories.

Advertisement

According to the agency’s morning weather update, slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall are expected in some coastal and inland towns.

The forecast could affect early-morning activities, including commuting, outdoor work and travel. Residents in areas likely to experience rain are therefore advised to plan their journeys accordingly and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

READ MORE: Top 10 countries with the largest populations living in extreme poverty in 2026

Although parts of the country could experience unsettled weather in the morning, GMet expects conditions to become sunnier in the afternoon.

Advertisement

However, the improvement may not last throughout the day, as rainfall is forecast to develop again later, particularly across the middle belt, transition zone and coastal areas.

The expected return of rain means residents in these regions should remain prepared for changing conditions, even if the weather becomes brighter earlier in the day.

ALSO READ: Sarkodie urges wealthy Ghanaians to invest in local musicians (VIDEO)

GMet has encouraged the public to follow its latest weather updates and advisories as the forecast develops.

Read the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s morning weather update on X below.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana Cedi
News
21.10.2026
Ghana cedi strengthens against dollar and euro but weakens against pound: Latest BoG rates
Soccer, Champions League 2026, PSG vs. Barcelona 4–2, Parc des Princes, Paris, France, October 20, 2026, Garnier-Étienne — Kvaratskhelia injury at 59 , L 21 October 2026 Paris Parc des Princes
Sports
21.10.2026
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to undergo surgery after ACL injury against Barcelona
Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified | Photo via AFP via Getty Images
News
21.10.2026
Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified
Christiane Amanpour Christiane Amanpour Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images
News
21.10.2026
'Longer than most marriages' - Veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN in June 2027 after 43 years
Ampem Darkoa get second chance as CAF orders Edo Queens final to resume
Sports
21.10.2026
Ampem Darkoa get second chance as CAF orders Edo Queens final to resume
Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports
21.10.2026
Cristiano Ronaldo leads Lionel Messi in top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2026 - See full list