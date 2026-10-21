Ghana weather Update: GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms for October 21, lists affected areas

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast possible thunderstorms and rainfall in parts of Ghana on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, warning residents to prepare for wet conditions during the morning.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has forecast slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall in some coastal and inland towns on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.

Sunny conditions are expected in the afternoon, but rainfall could return later in the day, particularly across the middle belt, transition zone and coastal areas.

Residents are advised to plan their journeys around the possibility of rain and follow GMet’s weather updates for further advisories.

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According to the agency’s morning weather update, slight to moderate thunderstorms or rainfall are expected in some coastal and inland towns.

The forecast could affect early-morning activities, including commuting, outdoor work and travel. Residents in areas likely to experience rain are therefore advised to plan their journeys accordingly and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

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Although parts of the country could experience unsettled weather in the morning, GMet expects conditions to become sunnier in the afternoon.

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However, the improvement may not last throughout the day, as rainfall is forecast to develop again later, particularly across the middle belt, transition zone and coastal areas.

The expected return of rain means residents in these regions should remain prepared for changing conditions, even if the weather becomes brighter earlier in the day.

GMet has encouraged the public to follow its latest weather updates and advisories as the forecast develops.

Read the Ghana Meteorological Agency’s morning weather update on X below.

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