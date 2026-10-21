Sarkodie urges wealthy Ghanaians to invest in local musicians (VIDEO)

Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Sarkodie defends music as a serious business, pushing back against claims it is not a “proper” profession.

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has urged wealthy individuals and business executives to invest more in the country’s music industry, arguing that Nigerian investors are more willing to take financial risks to help their artistes succeed.

Sarkodie has urged wealthy Ghanaians and business executives to invest in local musicians, arguing that Ghanaian artistes often struggle to secure financial backing even when they present business plans.

Speaking on the When We Sit podcast, the rapper contrasted Ghana’s situation with Nigeria, where he believes wealthy individuals are more willing to take financial risks to support artistes and help them reach international audiences.

Sarkodie recounted meeting Nigerian billionaire Tony Elumelu and being surprised by the amount he was investing in an artiste he considered the future of Afrobeats. He believes similar investment could help Ghana’s music industry grow.

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Speaking on the 'When We Sit' podcast, the 'Adonai' hitmaker observed that many Ghanaian musicians rely heavily on their own resources to finance their careers, often finding it difficult to attract investors even when they present business proposals.

He contrasted this with Nigeria, where he believes wealthy individuals are more prepared to commit significant sums to artistes they believe have the potential to succeed.

He said;

What Ghanaian artistes do is organic. I give a business plan; even with that, it is hard to get some people to come in. But in Nigeria, I think they take a lot of risks; most rich people take a lot of risks to put their people on

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Sarkodie stressed that organising major international concerts requires substantial financial backing, using the O2 Arena as an example of the investment needed to stage a successful event.

He added;

If I break down what it takes to do the O2 Arena, you will freak out, but then we still have to do it

The rapper also shared an experience involving Nigerian billionaire and business executive Tony Elumelu, whom he said he had met.

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According to Sarkodie, he was surprised when Elumelu disclosed how much he was investing in a Nigerian artiste he believed represented the future of Afrobeats.

The experience reinforced Sarkodie’s view that wealthy individuals can play a significant role in shaping the careers of musicians by providing the financial resources needed to develop their talent, promote their work and reach wider audiences.

He suggested that such backing could help artistes move beyond independently financing their projects and competing for limited resources.

Sarkodie’s comments highlight what he sees as a gap between the financial support available to musicians in Ghana and the investment some of their Nigerian counterparts receive.

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He called on Ghanaian business leaders and affluent individuals to adopt a more proactive approach to supporting local talent, arguing that financial commitments from the private sector could help the country’s musicians expand their reach internationally.

For the rapper, investing in music should involve more than simply enjoying the finished product. Financial backing, he suggested, is an important part of enabling artistes to produce ambitious projects, stage major concerts and compete in international markets.

His appeal comes amid ongoing conversations about how Ghana’s music industry can attract investment, strengthen its commercial foundations and improve its competitiveness beyond the local market.