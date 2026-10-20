How the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner is selected: Step-by-step guide

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has grown from a brief interval featuring patriotic performances into one of the most anticipated live music events in the world, attracting millions of viewers every year.

Jay-Z has reportedly put himself forward to headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Just Jared, citing entertainment outlet Puck. The NFL has yet to officially announce the performer.

The rapper’s reported move comes amid his influential role in the halftime show selection process through Roc Nation, which partnered with the NFL in 2019 to help plan and produce the annual musical spectacle.

If selected, Jay-Z could potentially bring out his wife, Beyoncé, and other Roc Nation artistes. Previous halftime performers under the partnership include Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Usher, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny.

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A major turning point came in 1993, when Michael Jackson’s performance helped transform the halftime show into a global entertainment spectacle. According to 'The Washington Post', the performance attracted more viewers than the game itself, highlighting the show's growing cultural influence.

Today, choosing the headline performer involves the National Football League (NFL), its entertainment partners and the people responsible for planning the annual production. Jay-Z, through his entertainment company Roc Nation, has become a prominent figure in that process.

In 2019, the NFL entered into a long-term partnership with Roc Nation, bringing the company on board to advise on live music entertainment and contribute to the planning and production of the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

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Since then, Jay-Z has frequently been identified as a key decision-maker in choosing the performers.

Popular radio host and DJ Zane Lowe told 'TODAY' that the final decision rests with the rapper, saying, “In the end, it’s only one person who makes the decision, Jay-Z.”'

Jesse Collins, a producer involved in the halftime show, has also indicated that Jay-Z has made the final choice since Roc Nation became involved, according to 'TODAY'.

However, the selection process also involves other stakeholders. According to NPR, representatives from the city hosting the Super Bowl submit a list of potential performers to the committee overseeing the halftime show. The group then considers the candidates, with Jay-Z reportedly playing a decisive role in the final choice.

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Who has performed under the NFL–Roc Nation partnership?

Since the partnership began, the halftime show has featured several major international music stars and high-profile collaborations.

The first performance under the arrangement took place in 2020, when Shakira and Jennifer Lopez headlined at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. Their show also featured appearances by Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Emme Muñiz.

The following year, The Weeknd took centre stage in Tampa, Florida, before a star-studded hip-hop line-up headlined the 2022 edition. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar performed together in a show celebrating hip-hop.

Usher headlined in 2024, followed by Kendrick Lamar in 2025 and Bad Bunny in 2026.

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The line-ups have demonstrated the NFL and Roc Nation’s ability to bring together performers from different musical backgrounds while turning the halftime show into a major cultural moment.

When is Super Bowl LXI?

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for Sunday, February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

With Jay-Z reportedly being considered for the headline slot, attention is turning to who could take the stage for the next edition. However, the NFL has not officially announced the performer, meaning the identity of the 2027 headliner remains unconfirmed.

Jay-Z reportedly chooses himself for 2027 show

Jay-Z has reportedly put himself forward to headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Just Jared, citing entertainment outlet Puck. The report has fuelled speculation about the rapper's potential appearance at the event, although the NFL has yet to officially announce a performer for 2027. If confirmed, the move would see the 56-year-old music mogul take centre stage at one of the world's biggest sporting events, drawing on a catalogue spanning three decades. There is also speculation that his wife, Beyoncé, could join him, alongside other artistes associated with Roc Nation.