Shatta Wale says he came to ‘awaken a generation’, not compete with other artistes

THANK YOU 🙏 I CAME WITH A MESSAGE, NOT TO BE IN COMPETITIONS. I am Shatta Wale. I didn’t come into this world to prove that I am better than anybody. I came to prove that no matter where you come from, what you go through, or how many times the world rejects you, you can still become somebody great. My journey has never been about who is ahead of me or who is behind me. My journey is about purpose, sacrifice, faith, and the millions of people who see themselves in my story. I didn’t come to fight for a position. I came to create a path where people who were told they would never make it could find hope. Some people came for the awards, some came for the applause, and some came to compete. I came to deliver a message that even a boy from the streets can become a KING without anybody’s permission. You can compare my music, question my methods, misunderstand my character, or even try to erase my contributions. But one thing you can never take away from me is the purpose God placed inside me. I AM NOT HERE TO BE BETTER THAN ANYBODY. I AM HERE TO BE EVERYTHING GOD CREATED ME TO BE. My life is the message. My struggles are the lessons. My success is the evidence. I AM SHATTA WALE. I DIDN’T COME TO COMPETE. I CAME TO AWAKEN A GENERATION. SM4LYF. GOD IS HERE. 👑