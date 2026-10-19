Shatta Wale says he came to ‘awaken a generation’, not compete with other artistes
Shatta Wale says his music career is driven by a desire to inspire young people who have been made to believe they cannot succeed, insisting that his journey is about purpose rather than competition.
The dancehall star shared the message after ShattaFest 2026 attracted thousands of fans to the Accra Sports Stadium on October 17, featuring performances from Medikal, Patapaa, Sista Afia, Fancy Gadam and other artistes.
Shatta Wale maintained that criticism and comparisons would not distract him from his mission, declaring that he wants to become everything he believes God created him to be.
The artiste shared the message in a Facebook post following ShattaFest 2026, which attracted thousands of fans and several notable personalities to the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, October 17, as part of celebrations marking his birthday.
Reflecting on his journey, Shatta Wale said his ambitions extend beyond musical success, emphasising his desire to encourage people who relate to his experiences and background.
He wrote;
I didn’t come to compete. I came to awaken a generation
The 'Dancehall King' explained that his career had never been about measuring himself against other artistes but about remaining committed to his beliefs and giving hope to those who see their own struggles reflected in his story.
He stated;
My journey has never been about who is ahead of me or who is behind me. My journey is about purpose, sacrifice, faith, and the millions of people who see themselves in my story
He also highlighted his determination to challenge society’s expectations of young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, using his own rise in the music industry as an example.
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He added;
I came to deliver a message that even a boy from the streets can become a KING without anybody’s permission
ShattaFest 2026 draws thousands to Accra Sports Stadium
The statement came after a lively edition of ShattaFest, which brought together members of the Shatta Movement and music fans for an evening of live music, dancing and birthday celebrations.
The event’s all-white dress code added to the atmosphere, while a line-up of Ghanaian artistes delivered performances throughout the night.
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Medikal, Patapaa, Fancy Gadam, Jupitar, Kwesi Amewuga and Sista Afia were among the musicians who performed at the concert.
Patapaa was one of the early acts to energise the audience, performing his hit song 'One Corner' before moving on to *Body Fi Body*, his collaboration with Shatta Wale.
Sista Afia later joined Shatta Wale on stage to perform their song 'Jeje', while Medikal also shared a moment with the headline act as they performed their collaboration 'Sika'.
Beyond the concert, Shatta Wale used his message to address the criticism and comparisons that have accompanied his career, maintaining that such challenges would not distract him from what he believes he is meant to achieve.
He attributed his journey to a higher purpose, insisting that his goal was not to outperform his peers but to fulfil his potential.
He wrote;
I AM NOT HERE TO BE BETTER THAN ANYBODY. I AM HERE TO BE EVERYTHING GOD CREATED ME TO BE
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Concluding his message, the musician described his life as a message to others, his struggles as lessons and his success as proof of what can be achieved through commitment to one’s purpose.
His remarks reinforce the message he sought to communicate through ShattaFest 2026: that his journey is not simply about music or competition, but also about inspiring people who have been told they cannot succeed.
See his full post below:
THANK YOU 🙏 I CAME WITH A MESSAGE, NOT TO BE IN COMPETITIONS. I am Shatta Wale. I didn’t come into this world to prove that I am better than anybody. I came to prove that no matter where you come from, what you go through, or how many times the world rejects you, you can still become somebody great. My journey has never been about who is ahead of me or who is behind me. My journey is about purpose, sacrifice, faith, and the millions of people who see themselves in my story. I didn’t come to fight for a position. I came to create a path where people who were told they would never make it could find hope. Some people came for the awards, some came for the applause, and some came to compete. I came to deliver a message that even a boy from the streets can become a KING without anybody’s permission. You can compare my music, question my methods, misunderstand my character, or even try to erase my contributions. But one thing you can never take away from me is the purpose God placed inside me. I AM NOT HERE TO BE BETTER THAN ANYBODY. I AM HERE TO BE EVERYTHING GOD CREATED ME TO BE. My life is the message. My struggles are the lessons. My success is the evidence. I AM SHATTA WALE. I DIDN’T COME TO COMPETE. I CAME TO AWAKEN A GENERATION. SM4LYF. GOD IS HERE. 👑— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 18, 2026