Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 19, 2026)

Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke has strengthened his grip on Apple Music’s Top Songs chart, occupying 12 of the 20 positions in a snapshot dated Monday, October 19, 2026.

Kweku Smoke occupies 12 of the 20 positions on Apple Music Ghana’s Top Songs chart in the October 19, 2026 snapshot, including nine of the top 10 spots.

His collaboration with Lasmid, Faith, leads the chart at No. 1, followed by Bra, Bombele and Survivor at second, third and fourth respectively.

The strong showing comes about six weeks after the release of his seventh studio album, No Days Off, on September 4, 2026. Other artistes on the chart include Asake, Black Sherif, Kofi Mole and Fameye.

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The rapper’s dominance is particularly evident in the top 10, where he claims nine spots, leaving just one position for another artiste.

His collaboration with Lasmid, 'Faith', leads the chart at No. 1, followed by 'Bra' at No. 2, 'Bombele' at No. 3 and 'Survivor at No. 4. Kofi Mole’s 'BALOTELLI (SUPA)' is the only track by another artiste in the top 10, ranking fifth.

Kweku Smoke’s remaining top 10 entries are 'Soul Healer' at No. 6, 'Halleluyah' at No. 7, 'Mmereniho', featuring Dikoo, at No. 8, 'Okwantunii' at No. 9 and 'Power House', featuring Kwesi Arthur, at No. 10.

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The rapper also appears further down the chart with 'Life Of A Hustler' at No. 14, 'No Days Off' at No. 17 and 'Set It Straight' at No. 20.

The chart performance comes roughly six weeks after Kweku Smoke released his seventh studio album, 'No Days Off', on September 4, 2026.

The project followed his 2025 album 'Walk With Me' and earlier releases, including 'Kweku Jesus' and 'Born in Hell', both released in 2024.

According to a report by 3Music TV published shortly after the album’s release, 'No Days Off' topped Apple Music’s chart in Ghana and also appeared on charts in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy.

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The October 19 snapshot reflects the rapper’s continued presence on the Ghanaian chart, although the rankings alone do not establish that all 12 of his entries are from the album.

Beyond Kweku Smoke’s strong showing, Nigerian and Ghanaian artistes account for the remaining positions.

Nigerian musician Asake has three entries, with *IKEBE 3000*, featuring Blaqbonez, at No. 11, 'Gratitude' at No. 12 and 'Forgiveness' at No. 13.

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Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif occupies two positions: 'Jolie' at No. 15 and 'Expresso' at No. 19.

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Meanwhile, Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun rank 16th with 'B4 B4', while Fameye rounds off the top 20 at No. 18 with 'Gen Z'.