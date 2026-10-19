'Ministers steal without arrest, but ‘fraud boys’ are targeted' – Shatta Wale slams selective justice after EOCO saga

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has revisited his 2025 detention by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), using his ShattaFest 2026 performance to criticise the government over what he described as a lack of opportunities for young people.

Shatta Wale criticised the government and law enforcement agencies during ShattaFest 2026, questioning the arrest of young people accused of fraud amid widespread concerns about unemployment.

The dancehall artiste revisited his 2025 detention by EOCO over investigations into his yellow Lamborghini, insisting that he acquired his wealth through years of music.

He challenged authorities to address alleged corruption among public officials and create more job opportunities for young people, while also questioning the FBI’s involvement in fraud investigations in Ghana.

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The musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, addressed the issue during the concert at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17 October 2026, expressing lingering anger over the investigation involving his yellow Lamborghini Urus.

EOCO detained Shatta Wale in August 2025 in connection with investigations into the luxury vehicle, which US authorities had linked to proceeds from a $4 million fraud case. He was subsequently granted bail while investigations continued.

During his ShattaFest performance, the artiste questioned why his success in music had been met with suspicions of fraud, insisting that his wealth came from years of work in the entertainment industry.

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He said;

Ghana is a fucking country. I have been doing music for about 25 years; I have bought a Rolls Royce, a Lamborghini, all from my fucking music. And someone will say Shatta Wale is committing fraud

He also admitted to having friends he described as fraudsters but insisted that he would not provide information about them to the authorities.

He added;

Let me tell you today that I have a lot of fraudsters as my friends, but I am not a snitch to snitch on them. And the country isn't even good, so if you would be a fraudster, continue

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His comments linked his personal experience with wider frustrations about the country's economic conditions and the challenges young people face in finding work.

The *On God* hitmaker further disclosed that the Lamborghini investigation had continued to affect him emotionally, saying he still became angry when he thought about his detention.

He told the audience;

I do dream of prison, and it's because of music; they jailed me, and when I think about that thing, I do get angry. If the government wants to fight you, I will ensure that we both will fight the government

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He also called on Ghana's political leadership to pay greater attention to the concerns of young people, arguing that those in positions of authority had failed to provide adequate support and opportunities.

He said;

It's about time our old men who run the system and think they are in the offices should try and help us; otherwise, we will help ourselves and look for our own president who will rule Ghana

The dancehall artiste also criticised the involvement of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in investigations into alleged financial crimes involving Ghanaians.

Questioning why foreign law enforcement agencies were involved, he argued that a lack of employment opportunities and economic hardship contributed to the circumstances in which some young people turned to fraudulent activities.

He asked;

We know plenty of countries where things are going on, but only in Ghana, they are bringing the FBI, wossop? If you had done something better for us, do you think boys would commit fraud?

He subsequently urged young people to pursue financial success, while directing criticism at the government for what he described as its failure to create enough employment opportunities.

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He added;

Badman, wherever you are, look for your money, protect yourselves, and when they come, brush them. If the government won't find work for us, we will look for one

Shatta Wale's remarks have brought renewed attention to his dispute with EOCO and raised questions about the relationship between economic hardship, youth employment and financial crime.

His comments about the Lamborghini case remain his own account of the experience. The investigation concerned allegations surrounding the vehicle's connection to proceeds from a US fraud case; the allegations should not be treated as proof that the musician committed fraud.

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