'I regretted my first trip to the US' — Akrobeto explains why he will never live abroad

Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has revealed how an experience during a visit to a Ghanaian living overseas convinced him that life abroad was not for him.

Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has explained why he vowed never to settle abroad after an experience during a visit to a Ghanaian man living overseas.

He said the man, who received admiration in Ghana for living abroad, had living conditions that differed from the image Akrobeto had formed of his life overseas.

Akrobeto recalled having to sleep on a couch during the visit, an experience that strengthened his decision to remain in Ghana.

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The comic actor shared the story during an appearance on 'Group Chat', a podcast hosted by veteran broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, explaining how the encounter changed his perception of life outside Ghana.

Akrobeto recalled admiring a Ghanaian man he knew who lived abroad and regularly returned home to a warm reception. The man was treated with considerable respect, as many people viewed him as a successful 'borga' — a term commonly used in Ghana to describe someone living overseas.

However, Akrobeto said his impression changed when he travelled to visit the man in the country where he resided.

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According to the actor, the reality of the man’s living conditions was far removed from the image he had formed while watching him enjoy admiration back in Ghana.

During the visit, Akrobeto said he had to sleep on a couch, an experience that left him questioning the appeal of living abroad when compared with the comfort he enjoyed at home.

The encounter ultimately shaped his decision not to settle outside Ghana. Akrobeto said he vowed never to leave the country to live elsewhere after witnessing the conditions under which the man was living.

His account has drawn attention to the contrast between the prestige often associated with living overseas in Ghana and the challenges some people face while trying to establish themselves abroad.

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