Advertisement

'I regretted my first trip to the US' — Akrobeto explains why he will never live abroad

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:42 - 16 October 2026
Akrobeto
Akrobeto
Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has revealed how an experience during a visit to a Ghanaian living overseas convinced him that life abroad was not for him.
Advertisement

  • Veteran Ghanaian actor Akrobeto has explained why he vowed never to settle abroad after an experience during a visit to a Ghanaian man living overseas.

  • He said the man, who received admiration in Ghana for living abroad, had living conditions that differed from the image Akrobeto had formed of his life overseas.

  • Akrobeto recalled having to sleep on a couch during the visit, an experience that strengthened his decision to remain in Ghana.

Advertisement

The comic actor shared the story during an appearance on 'Group Chat', a podcast hosted by veteran broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, explaining how the encounter changed his perception of life outside Ghana.

Akrobeto recalled admiring a Ghanaian man he knew who lived abroad and regularly returned home to a warm reception. The man was treated with considerable respect, as many people viewed him as a successful 'borga' — a term commonly used in Ghana to describe someone living overseas.

However, Akrobeto said his impression changed when he travelled to visit the man in the country where he resided.

READ MORE: Top 12 happiest countries in Africa — 2026

Advertisement

According to the actor, the reality of the man’s living conditions was far removed from the image he had formed while watching him enjoy admiration back in Ghana.

During the visit, Akrobeto said he had to sleep on a couch, an experience that left him questioning the appeal of living abroad when compared with the comfort he enjoyed at home.

The encounter ultimately shaped his decision not to settle outside Ghana. Akrobeto said he vowed never to leave the country to live elsewhere after witnessing the conditions under which the man was living.

READ MORE: 'Nigerian police need reforms' — Kanayo O. Kanayo speaks after 10 days in Ghana (VIDEO)

His account has drawn attention to the contrast between the prestige often associated with living overseas in Ghana and the challenges some people face while trying to establish themselves abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 7 Preview: PSG Face Strasbourg as Monaco aim to defend top spot – Full fixtures
Sports
16.10.2026
Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 7 Preview: PSG Face Strasbourg as Monaco aim to defend top spot – Full fixtures
Javier Tebas
Sports
16.10.2026
Real Madrid demand Javier Tebas’ immediate resignation as LaLiga boss over Goebbels comparison
Kennedy Agyapong’s team shuts down viral NPP exit rumours
News
16.10.2026
Kennedy Agyapong’s team shuts down viral NPP exit rumours
Akrobeto
Entertainment
16.10.2026
'I regretted my first trip to the US' — Akrobeto explains why he will never live abroad
UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026
News
16.10.2026
UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026
Top 12 happiest countries in Africa — 2026
Entertainment
16.10.2026
Top 12 happiest countries in Africa — 2026