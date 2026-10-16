'Nigerian police need reforms' — Kanayo O. Kanayo speaks after 10 days in Ghana (VIDEO)

Nollywood veteran Kanayo O. Kanayo has called on the Nigerian Police Force to review its checkpoint strategy, saying his recent 10-day film shoot in Ghana offered him a different perspective on road policing.

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has urged Nigerian police to review their use of checkpoints after spending 10 days filming in Ghana, where he observed fewer stops during his travels.

He warned that frequent checkpoints and unnecessary questioning of motorists could create a negative impression of Nigeria among tourists and visitors.

While acknowledging reforms under Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, Kanayo called for stronger accountability and action against alleged misconduct within the police service.

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The actor, who recently returned to Nigeria after filming in Ghana, said he observed fewer police checkpoints along the routes his team travelled, including journeys from Takoradi towards Beyin and through Accra.

In a video addressing Nigerians, Kanayo stressed that his remarks were not intended to compare the two countries but to highlight practices he believes could help improve policing in Nigeria.

He argued that the frequent checkpoints on Nigerian roads can create an uncomfortable experience for tourists and other travellers, particularly when officers ask questions he considers unnecessary or stop vehicles without clear justification.

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He said;

I’m just returning from 10 days of movie shooting in Ghana, and I observed some differences between the Ghana Police and the Nigeria Police. I’m not here to compare, but the Nigeria Police needs some adjustments. I also commend IGP Disu for the reforms he has introduced so far

Kanayo praised Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, for the reforms introduced under his leadership. However, he urged the police chief to intensify efforts to address misconduct within the service and improve public confidence in the force.

The actor cited concerns about officers who allegedly misuse their authority, saying such conduct risks damaging the reputation of police personnel who carry out their duties professionally.

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He also referred to comments previously made by former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari about the conduct of some police recruits, arguing that more work was needed to ensure officers upheld the standards expected of them.

The actor maintained that police officers have a legitimate role in preventing crime and conducting searches where the law permits. However, he said stop-and-search operations should serve a clear purpose rather than become a source of embarrassment or inconvenience for members of the public.

He said;

Please, let’s improve the image of the Nigerian Police Force. It’s for all of us. We’re all Nigerian, and it’s the Nigerian Police Force, not anybody’s personal property

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Kanayo further urged the police leadership to identify and remove personnel who should no longer be serving, including those he alleged had returned to the force after being dismissed or retired.

He concluded by encouraging Nigerians to support officers who work to keep roads safe, while insisting that the police must do more to address misconduct and strengthen public trust.