‘LilWin must watch his words’ – Wayoosi cautions after Van Vicker’s GH¢10m lawsuit
Kumawood actor Wayoosi has cautioned LilWin to be more careful with his public statements following Van Vicker’s GH¢10 million defamation lawsuit against him.
Wayoosi described the legal dispute as a growing concern, referencing LilWin’s earlier GH¢5 million defamation case involving actress Martha Ankomah.
Van Vicker filed the lawsuit at the Accra High Court in October 2026 over comments LilWin allegedly made about his professionalism and ability to work on film productions in Kumasi.
Speaking on Royal TV, Wayoosi expressed concern about what he described as LilWin’s repeated involvement in defamation cases, recalling an earlier legal dispute between the actor and actress Martha Ankomah.
According to Wayoosi, the latest lawsuit suggests that LilWin needs to be more mindful of his choice of words, particularly when making comments about fellow actors.
He said;
This is the second time, and it is becoming too much. The first was with Martha Ankomah, and he wanted the case withdrawn from court and settled at home, but she refused. Now, there is this Van Vicker case. In the Ashanti Region, some of the things LilWin said might be considered normal, but people in other regions may not understand it that way, so he should have known how to speak
Wayoosi further warned that careless remarks could expose people to legal action and potentially expensive compensation claims.
He explained that he deliberately thinks through his words before speaking because he understands that certain statements can have serious consequences.
He stated;
When you are speaking, you should be mindful of the words you use. Some of us, when we are talking, edit our words in our heads because we know we could say something and the next thing we know, the police have picked us up
In February 2024, Martha Ankomah filed a GH¢5 million defamation lawsuit against LilWin over comments he allegedly made about her in a viral video.
The dispute added to tensions between the two actors, with Ankomah seeking damages over the alleged remarks.
More recently, in October 2026, Van Vicker filed a defamation suit against LilWin at the Accra High Court, seeking GH¢10 million in exemplary damages.
The legal action reportedly followed a viral video in which LilWin allegedly questioned Van Vicker’s professionalism and claimed that the actor could no longer participate in film productions in Kumasi.
Wayoosi’s comments have brought renewed attention to the importance of responsible public statements, particularly within Ghana’s entertainment industry, where disputes between celebrities can escalate into legal battles.
Kwadwo Nkansah is misbehaving too much and he must be punished this is the second time : Wayoosi lambast lilwin https://t.co/2DMDOKMGez— KWADASO MORATA 🇬🇭 (@KwadasoMorata) October 14, 2026