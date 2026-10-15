Full list: GHAMRO names radio and TV stations complying with music royalty payments
The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has recognised broadcasters it says are complying with music royalty payment obligations, highlighting the importance of copyright compliance in Ghana’s creative industry.
The announcement names stations including Joy FM, Hitz FM, Adom FM, Citi FM, Channel One TV and Joy Prime, among others. However, the supplied list contains 17 names despite GHAMRO’s stated total of 16.
GHAMRO says businesses such as restaurants, nightclubs, churches, shopping malls and telecommunications companies must also obtain the appropriate licences when using music publicly or commercially.
The organisation, which collects and distributes royalties to music rights holders, announced the list on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, praising the selected broadcasters for meeting their licensing responsibilities.
In a post on X, GHAMRO said compliance with copyright laws helps ensure that musicians, songwriters and publishers receive compensation whenever their creative works are used.
The organisation stated;
When radio and TV stations comply with copyright laws and fulfil their music licensing obligations, our local artists, songwriters, and publishers get compensated for their hard work and creativity! We celebrate and appreciate our Top Complying 2026 Broadcasting Channels for leading by example, respecting copyright laws, and directly championing the Ghanaian creative economy
Full list of broadcasters recognised by GHAMRO
The stations named by GHAMRO for their reported compliance are:
1. Joy FM
2. Hitz FM
3. Asempa FM
4. Adom TV
5. Adom FM
6. Luv FM
7. Nhyira FM
8. Joy Prime
9. Sporty FM
10. Pent Radio
11. Pent TV
12. Citi FM
13. Channel One TV
14. News
15. PCG TV
16. Hope FM
17. Lucky TV
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Businesses that use music must also pay royalties
GHAMRO’s licensing requirements extend beyond traditional broadcasters to businesses and establishments that play music publicly or use it for commercial purposes.
Information published on the organisation’s official website indicates that Section 36 of Ghana’s Copyright Act requires relevant music users to obtain the appropriate licence.
These establishments include event centres, live music venues, mobile disc jockeys (DJs), pubs, bars, restaurants, shopping malls, retail outlets, nightclubs, banks, transport operators, churches, local eateries, filling stations, lounges, cinemas, barbershops and beauty salons.
Digital streaming platforms and telecommunications companies are also among the music users identified by the organisation.
Radio and television stations fall within the same licensing framework because they broadcast music as part of their programming.
How GHAMRO collects and distributes royalties
GHAMRO is responsible for licensing music users, collecting royalties and distributing payments to eligible music rights holders.
These include composers, lyricists, arrangers and music publishers whose works are used by broadcasters, businesses and other licensed users.
The royalty system is intended to ensure that creators receive financial compensation when their music is used beyond its original production.
By recognising broadcasters that meet their payment obligations, GHAMRO is seeking to encourage greater compliance across the media industry and reinforce the importance of copyright protection in Ghana’s creative economy.