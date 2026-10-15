Full list: GHAMRO names radio and TV stations complying with music royalty payments

GHAMRO officials prepare to distribute over GH¢1.4 million in royalties to Ghanaian musicians and rights holders as the organisation introduces new transparency measures.

GHAMRO officials prepare to distribute over GH¢1.4 million in royalties to Ghanaian musicians and rights holders as the organisation introduces new transparency measures.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has recognised 16 radio and television stations for complying with their music royalty payment obligations, highlighting the ongoing challenges of collecting royalties from more than 700 broadcasters across Ghana.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has recognised broadcasters it says are complying with music royalty payment obligations, highlighting the importance of copyright compliance in Ghana’s creative industry.

The announcement names stations including Joy FM, Hitz FM, Adom FM, Citi FM, Channel One TV and Joy Prime, among others. However, the supplied list contains 17 names despite GHAMRO’s stated total of 16.

GHAMRO says businesses such as restaurants, nightclubs, churches, shopping malls and telecommunications companies must also obtain the appropriate licences when using music publicly or commercially.

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The organisation, which collects and distributes royalties to music rights holders, announced the list on Wednesday, 14 October 2026, praising the selected broadcasters for meeting their licensing responsibilities.

In a post on X, GHAMRO said compliance with copyright laws helps ensure that musicians, songwriters and publishers receive compensation whenever their creative works are used.

The organisation stated;

When radio and TV stations comply with copyright laws and fulfil their music licensing obligations, our local artists, songwriters, and publishers get compensated for their hard work and creativity! We celebrate and appreciate our Top Complying 2026 Broadcasting Channels for leading by example, respecting copyright laws, and directly championing the Ghanaian creative economy

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Full list of broadcasters recognised by GHAMRO

The stations named by GHAMRO for their reported compliance are:

1. Joy FM

2. Hitz FM

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3. Asempa FM

4. Adom TV

5. Adom FM

6. Luv FM

7. Nhyira FM

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8. Joy Prime

9. Sporty FM

10. Pent Radio

11. Pent TV

12. Citi FM

13. Channel One TV

14. News

15. PCG TV

16. Hope FM

17. Lucky TV

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Businesses that use music must also pay royalties

GHAMRO’s licensing requirements extend beyond traditional broadcasters to businesses and establishments that play music publicly or use it for commercial purposes.

Information published on the organisation’s official website indicates that Section 36 of Ghana’s Copyright Act requires relevant music users to obtain the appropriate licence.

These establishments include event centres, live music venues, mobile disc jockeys (DJs), pubs, bars, restaurants, shopping malls, retail outlets, nightclubs, banks, transport operators, churches, local eateries, filling stations, lounges, cinemas, barbershops and beauty salons.

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Digital streaming platforms and telecommunications companies are also among the music users identified by the organisation.

Radio and television stations fall within the same licensing framework because they broadcast music as part of their programming.

How GHAMRO collects and distributes royalties

GHAMRO is responsible for licensing music users, collecting royalties and distributing payments to eligible music rights holders.

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These include composers, lyricists, arrangers and music publishers whose works are used by broadcasters, businesses and other licensed users.

The royalty system is intended to ensure that creators receive financial compensation when their music is used beyond its original production.

By recognising broadcasters that meet their payment obligations, GHAMRO is seeking to encourage greater compliance across the media industry and reinforce the importance of copyright protection in Ghana’s creative economy.