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Burkina Faso bans beauty pageants, replaces them with science contests

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:58 - 15 October 2026
Burkina Faso suspends beauty pageants and launches science competition for young women
Burkina Faso has suspended beauty pageants nationwide while introducing a science competition designed to identify and support talented young women, marking a shift in the country’s approach to cultural expression and female participation in scientific fields.
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  • Burkina Faso suspended beauty pageants nationwide in June 2026, pending new regulations aimed at protecting the country’s cultural identity, social values and human dignity.

  • In August 2026, the Presidency launched HAKILI Mousso, a science competition that brought together 84 young women to compete in mathematics, physics and chemistry, with top performers receiving prizes and scholarships.

  • President Ibrahim Traoré met the winners and encouraged them to pursue careers in science, while the initiative highlights the importance of sustained investment in girls’ education and professional development.

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In June 2026, authorities suspended beauty pageants pending the introduction of new regulations. According to Afrika World, the decision was intended to protect the country’s cultural identity, social values and human dignity.

Two months later, the Presidency launched HAKILI Mousso, a national competition aimed at recognising young women with outstanding abilities in science and encouraging them to pursue academic and professional opportunities in the field.

The competition brought together 84 young women, who competed in mathematics, physics and chemistry. The top performers received prizes and scholarships to support their academic development.

READ MORE: Meet Ghana’s six-award dance team heading to Croatia 2027: Full list of winners and what comes next

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Following the competition, President Ibrahim Traoré met the winners and encouraged them to have confidence in their abilities, pursue careers in science and set ambitious goals for their futures.

The introduction of HAKILI Mousso provides a platform for young women to demonstrate their abilities in scientific subjects and gain recognition for their achievements.

The initiative also draws attention to the importance of encouraging girls to explore disciplines such as mathematics, technology and engineering, where educational opportunities, mentorship and professional support can influence their future career paths.

By recognising the achievements of young women at a national level, the competition could help challenge stereotypes about women’s participation in science and inspire more girls to consider careers in scientific research and related professions.

However, a competition alone is unlikely to address the wider barriers that can limit women’s participation in these fields.

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Sustained investment in girls’ education, access to quality science teaching, scholarships and career development opportunities will remain important in helping young women translate their abilities into long-term academic and professional success.

Can the initiative create lasting opportunities?

As Burkina Faso introduces new regulations for beauty pageants and promotes scientific achievement among young women, questions remain about how these developments will influence opportunities for girls and women across the country.

The long-term impact of HAKILI Mousso will depend not only on the recognition given to its winners but also on whether similar opportunities become accessible to more young women beyond the competition.

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Continued support for science education, mentorship and pathways into higher education, research and employment could help build on the initiative’s objectives.

For now, the competition offers a national platform for celebrating female scientific talent, with its broader impact likely to depend on the opportunities available to young women after the awards have been presented.

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