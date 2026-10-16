Top 12 happiest countries in Africa — 2026

Mauritius has been ranked Africa’s happiest country in 2026, ahead of Libya and Algeria, according to the 'World Happiness Report 2026'.

Mauritius is Africa’s happiest country in 2026, scoring 5.939 out of 10 in the World Happiness Report 2026, followed by Libya with 5.731 and Algeria with 5.714.

Mozambique, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon and South Africa also feature among the continent’s top eight, with Cameroon scoring 5.083.

Nigeria ranks 11th in Africa with 4.788, narrowly ahead of Senegal, which scores 4.787. The rankings are based on people’s assessments of their lives, rather than happiness as a passing emotion.

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The report ranks countries according to how people evaluate the quality of their lives, using data from the Gallup World Poll collected between 2023 and 2025. Respondents assess their lives on a scale of zero to 10, with higher scores indicating greater life satisfaction.

The rankings are influenced by factors associated with wellbeing, including income, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

Mauritius recorded a score of 5.939, placing it 73rd globally. Libya followed with 5.731, while Algeria came third in Africa with 5.714.

Here are the 12 happiest countries in Africa in 2026, according to the report.

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1. Mauritius — 5.939

Mauritius leads Africa’s happiness rankings with a score of 5.939, placing it 73rd globally. The Indian Ocean island nation recorded the highest life evaluation among African countries included in the 2026 report.

2. Libya — 5.731

Libya ranks second in Africa with a score of 5.731, placing it 81st worldwide. Its position puts it ahead of Algeria and the other African countries featured in the continental rankings.

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3. Algeria — 5.714

Algeria takes third place in Africa, scoring 5.714 and ranking 83rd globally. The North African country sits just behind Libya, with a difference of 0.017 points between them.

4. Mozambique — 5.336

Mozambique ranks fourth in Africa with a score of 5.336, placing it 93rd worldwide. The country is the fourth African nation in the ranking to record a score above 5.3.

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5. Gabon — 5.167

Gabon occupies fifth place in Africa, scoring 5.167 and ranking 96th globally. It is followed by Côte d’Ivoire, which also recorded a score above 5.1.

6. Côte d’Ivoire — 5.148

Côte d’Ivoire ranks sixth in Africa with a score of 5.148, placing it 98th worldwide. The West African country sits just behind Gabon in the 2026 rankings.

7. Cameroon — 5.083

Cameroon occupies seventh place in Africa, recording a score of 5.083 and ranking 100th globally. Its score is slightly higher than that of South Africa, which follows in eighth place.

8. South Africa — 5.009

South Africa ranks eighth among Africa’s happiest countries, with a score of 5.009. It sits 101st in the global rankings, narrowly remaining above the 5-point mark.

9. Niger — 4.940

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Niger takes ninth place in Africa with a score of 4.940, placing it 103rd worldwide. It is the first country in this list to record a score below 5.

10. Tunisia — 4.798

Tunisia ranks tenth in Africa, scoring 4.798 and placing 105th globally. The North African country sits just ahead of Nigeria in the continental standings.

11. Nigeria — 4.788

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Nigeria occupies the 11th position in Africa with a score of 4.788, ranking 106th worldwide. Its score is 0.010 points lower than Tunisia’s.

12. Senegal — 4.787

Senegal completes the list in 12th place in Africa, with a score of 4.787 and a global ranking of 107th. It trails Nigeria by just 0.001 points, making the difference between the two countries particularly narrow.