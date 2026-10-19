'It’s a dream of mine to have a Sark-Shatta-Stonebwoy joint concert' – Sarkodie

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has expressed his willingness to share a concert stage with fellow music stars Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, describing a joint show featuring the three artistes as one of his long-held dreams.

Sarkodie has revealed that staging a joint concert with Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy is one of his dreams, adding that he is ready to make it happen even at short notice.

The idea, discussed on Onua Showtime on October 18, 2026, prompted Mimi Andani to warn that the concert could attract massive crowds and disrupt activities across the country.

Entertainment critic Kwesi Ernest proposed increasing ticket prices and deploying about 200 security personnel for each artiste’s team to help manage the anticipated crowd.

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Speaking on Onua TV on October 18, 2026, Sarkodie said he would be prepared to make the proposed event happen at short notice, even if it meant organising the concert the following day.

The idea emerged during a discussion on *Onua Showtime*, hosted by Nana Ama McBrown, who suggested that a concert featuring the three musicians could be called the 'S Concert'.

Sarkodie welcomed the possibility, saying he believed the three artistes shared a desire to come together for such an event.

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He said;

I am sure all of us share the dream of hosting such a concert. Personally, I am ready to do it, even if it means holding it tomorrow. That is also one of my dreams: for all three of us to host a joint concert,

However, the prospect of bringing together three of Ghana’s biggest music stars raised questions about crowd control and the scale of security that would be required.

Singer and media personality Mimi Andani suggested that the event could attract such a large audience that normal activities across the country might be disrupted.

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She said;

It won't work. The whole country will come to a standstill. Even when Sarkodie performs alone, Kumasi becomes choked

Entertainment critic Kwesi Ernest also weighed in, arguing that organisers would need to consider higher ticket prices and substantial security arrangements to manage the expected turnout.

According to him, each artiste and their respective teams would require a significant security presence, with about 200 personnel allocated to each camp.

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He said;

Unless we increase the ticket prices, security will also have to be beefed up. Sarkodie and his team would need about 200 security personnel, and Shatta Wale and his team would also need about 200. The same would apply to Stonebwoy and his team

Kwesi Ernest further proposed that organisers could schedule a lengthy interval between the performances to ease the movement of the artistes and their teams.

He added;

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Another option would be to allow about an hour between each artiste's performance. By the time one artiste finishes and the next is about to perform, the previous artiste would have returned home