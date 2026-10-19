Food, culture, identity: Chef Abbys’ mission to make the world taste Africa

From sharing cooking videos on Snapchat to showcasing African cuisine to international audiences, African Food Creator from Ghana, Chef Abbys is turning her passion for food into a platform for cultural storytelling, entrepreneurship and social impact. As her profile grows, she hopes to inspire a new generation of African food entrepreneurs to think globally without losing touch with their roots.

Ghanaian food creator Chef Abbys, born Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye, is building an international food brand after starting out by sharing cooking videos on Snapchat. She hopes to promote African cuisine globally while staying true to her cultural roots.

Through her culinary journeys, Chefabbys School of Food and other initiatives, she wants to showcase Africa’s diverse food traditions, encourage young entrepreneurs and create opportunities in the food industry.

Her Big Street Feast initiative aims to provide meals to 50,000 people across Accra and Kumasi. She also hopes to make October 16 a Free Food Day in Ghana and promote long-term efforts to tackle hunger.

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Born Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye, Chef Abbys’ culinary journey began with a simple idea: documenting her cooking process on Snapchat. What started as sharing moments in the kitchen gradually evolved into a digital presence, which she expanded to other social media platforms to reach wider audiences.

Her journey reflects how digital storytelling can transform a personal passion into a recognisable brand. But for Chef Abbys, building a successful food business is about more than visibility. It is an opportunity to celebrate African heritage, create opportunities for others and use food to address social challenges.

With growing international recognition, including recognition from TIME, she wants young Africans to see the possibilities in their passions and the value of staying true to their identities.

She says;

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I want young Africans to see that they can turn their passion for food into global opportunities. You can celebrate your roots, build a successful brand and make an impact without losing your authenticity

Chef Abbys

Taking African cuisine to the world

African cuisine is rich in history, ingredients and traditions, yet Chef Abbys believes more needs to be done to secure its place on the global stage.

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Her culinary experiences have taken her beyond Ghana, including explorations of food cultures in Togo and Benin. She has also introduced African food to new audiences at international locations, including Trafalgar Square in London.

These experiences have reinforced her belief that African cuisine deserves recognition not only for its flavours but also for the cultural stories behind each dish.

She said;

We need to tell our stories more intentionally, invest in African food brands and create more opportunities for our cuisine to be experienced internationally

For Chef Abbys, achieving this requires greater investment in African food businesses, more deliberate storytelling and opportunities for chefs and food creators to showcase their work internationally.

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Her journeys across West Africa have also revealed how food connects communities across borders. Countries may share ingredients and culinary traditions, but each retains its own distinct food identity.

She hopes to document these connections, encourage Africans to explore neighbouring cultures and promote tourism through food.

She said;

My journeys have shown me how connected we are through food, even across national borders

By documenting these experiences, Chef Abbys aims to broaden the world's understanding of Africa while encouraging the continent's people to appreciate their shared heritage and cultural differences.

Chef Abbys

Building a brand in the digital age

Chef Abbys’ beginnings on Snapchat highlight the opportunities available to aspiring entrepreneurs who use digital platforms to share their skills and connect with audiences.

She did not begin with an established international brand. Instead, she started by documenting what she loved doing and gradually expanded her reach across social media.

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Her experience offers a lesson for young creatives navigating a competitive digital environment: visibility can open doors, but building a lasting brand requires a clear identity and a strong sense of purpose.

For Chef Abbys, authenticity is central to that process. She believes African entrepreneurs should not feel compelled to abandon their cultural identities to appeal to international audiences.

Instead, their backgrounds, traditions and experiences can distinguish their brands in a crowded marketplace.

She hopes her journey will encourage the next generation to think beyond local markets, embrace digital platforms and recognise the commercial and cultural value of African food.

The challenge, she suggests, is not simply to gain international attention but to turn that visibility into sustainable opportunities while remaining connected to one's roots.

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Chef Abbys

Fighting hunger beyond the kitchen

Chef Abbys is also using her platform to address hunger through the Big Street Feast, an initiative that aims to provide meals to 50,000 people across Accra and Kumasi in connection with World Food Day, observed on October 16.

Her ambition extends beyond the meals distributed on the day. She wants the initiative to inspire a broader movement in which individuals, businesses, restaurants and food brands contribute to feeding people in their communities.

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She sai;

The Big Street Feast is bigger than feeding 50,000 people. It is about reminding us that hunger is a real issue we can collectively fight

Her long-term vision is for October 16 to become Free Food Day across Ghana, encouraging collective action against hunger and eventually inspiring similar initiatives across Africa.

She believes the participation of brands, volunteers and individuals demonstrates how food can unite people around a common cause. However, she acknowledges that meaningful progress requires sustained action beyond a single event.

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She said;

We need to move beyond one-day interventions and work towards long-term solutions

She points to stronger partnerships, reduced food waste, improved food distribution and better access to nutritious meals as important steps towards making such initiatives more sustainable.

Through the Big Street Feast, Chef Abbys hopes to demonstrate that food brands can contribute to society beyond their commercial activities, using their resources and influence to respond to community needs.

Chef Abbys

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A bigger vision for Chef Abbys

Looking ahead, Chef Abbys wants to develop her brand into a global African food business connecting cuisine, culture, tourism and social impact.

Through her culinary journeys, Chefabbys School of Food and the Big Street Feast, she aims to celebrate African heritage, create opportunities and contribute to efforts to tackle hunger.

Her ambitions reflect a broader understanding of what a food brand can become: not just a business built around recipes and cooking, but a platform for education, cultural preservation and community development.

For young African chefs and food entrepreneurs, her message is to recognise the potential of their skills, use digital platforms strategically and build businesses that reflect who they are.

Chef Abbys’ journey from sharing cooking videos on Snapchat to pursuing a wider international presence demonstrates how a personal passion can evolve into something with broader cultural and social significance.

Ultimately, she wants to help put African food on the global map while ensuring that the benefits of her work reach communities back home.

My vision is to build Chefabbys into a global African food brand that connects food, culture, tourism and social impact. Through my culinary journeys, Chefabbys School of Food and The Big Street Feast, I want to create opportunities, celebrate African heritage and contribute to the fight against hunger

Her vision is clear: build a brand that travels the world, celebrates its roots and makes a meaningful difference along the way.