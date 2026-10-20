2020 PRESEC NSMQ champion Benjamin Nketsiah earns top student honour at Michigan State University

Benjamin Nketsiah, a member of PRESEC-Legon’s 2020 NSMQ-winning team, has earned a place on Michigan State University’s Homecoming Court during his final year.

Benjamin Nketsiah, a member of PRESEC-Legon’s 2020 NSMQ-winning team, has earned a place on Michigan State University’s Homecoming Court during his final year.

Benjamin Nketsiah, a member of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC), Legon, team that won the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has earned another accolade, this time at Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States.

Benjamin Nketsiah, a member of PRESEC-Legon’s winning team at the 2020 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has been selected for the Homecoming Court at Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States.

The Biochemistry and Molecular Biology student announced the honour on Instagram on October 19, 2026, describing it as a memorable highlight of his final year and thanking God and those who supported his academic journey.

His selection recognises his contribution to the university community beyond the classroom, adding another milestone to his journey from NSMQ champion in Ghana to scholar in the United States.

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The Ghanaian scholar was selected for the university’s Homecoming Court during his final year, placing him among a small group of graduating students recognised for their contributions to campus life.

Nketsiah, who studies Biochemistry and Molecular Biology through MSU’s College of Natural Science and Honours College, announced the achievement in an Instagram post on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Reflecting on the recognition, he said being named to the Homecoming Court was a memorable highlight of his final year at the institution. He also expressed gratitude to God, the university community and those who had supported him throughout his academic journey.

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He wrote;

On October 5, Homecoming week began, and my final year at MSU brought a moment I’ll always treasure: the honour of being selected as a member of our Homecoming Court. Grateful to God, my Spartan community, and everyone who has made this journey possible

He concluded his post with the university’s familiar rallying cry, '“Go Green!”', alongside the Ghanaian flag emoji.

Nketsiah first gained national attention in Ghana as part of the PRESEC team that won the 2020 NSMQ, one of the country’s leading secondary school academic competitions.

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The team’s victory cemented its place in the competition’s history, while Nketsiah’s participation helped establish him as a familiar name among Ghanaian students and academic enthusiasts.

He has since continued his academic journey in the United States, where his selection for the Homecoming Court marks another milestone.

The honour also highlights his experience at MSU beyond the classroom, recognising his place within the university community as he approaches graduation.

What is Michigan State University’s Homecoming Court?

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At many American universities, Homecoming Court is a student recognition tradition associated with the annual Homecoming celebrations. Those selected are typically recognised for their involvement in campus activities, leadership and contributions to university life.

At MSU, the selection of Nketsiah places him among the students receiving this distinction during their final year.