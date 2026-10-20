Jay-Z has reportedly picked himself to headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show

American rapper Jay-Z has reportedly emerged as a potential headliner for the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, with reports suggesting he has put himself forward for the coveted performance.

Jay-Z has reportedly put himself forward to headline the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to Just Jared, citing entertainment outlet Puck. However, the NFL has yet to confirm a performer.

The speculation comes as the rapper celebrates the anniversaries of his albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, alongside a series of reported sold-out performances.

Beyoncé could reportedly join her husband if he headlines the show, potentially marking her third Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance. Other possible guest performers include artistes associated with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

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According to 'Just Jared', citing entertainment outlet 'Puck', the 56-year-old musician is among the names being discussed for the annual spectacle, alongside Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

Speculation surrounding Cyrus intensified after her recent performance at the Hollywood Bowl, which some observers interpreted as a possible precursor to a Super Bowl announcement. Bieber, meanwhile, headlined Coachella, while Styles is scheduled to conclude the 2026 leg of his 'Together Together' tour on December 13 before returning to the stage in April 2027.

However, the National Football League (NFL) has yet to announce who will perform during the 2027 halftime show.

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The reported possibility comes as Jay-Z marks significant anniversaries for two of his most influential albums: his 1996 debut, 'Reasonable Doubt', which turns 30, and 'The Blueprint', released in 2001, which marks its 25th anniversary.

The rapper has reportedly celebrated the milestones with a series of major performances, including three sold-out shows at Yankee Stadium in July, a headline appearance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia and a sold-out concert in Paris.

According to reports, the performances have collectively generated approximately $42 million in revenue.

A Super Bowl appearance would offer Jay-Z an opportunity to showcase a catalogue built over three decades, potentially setting his performance apart from recent halftime shows associated with hit-driven set lists.

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If Jay-Z secures the headline slot, speculation is already mounting over whether his wife, Beyoncé, could make a guest appearance.

According to Just Jared, she could be among the performers joining him on stage. Such an appearance would mark her third involvement in a Super Bowl Halftime Show, following her headline performance in 2013 and her guest appearance during Coldplay’s set in 2016.

Jay-Z could also bring out other artistes associated with Roc Nation, the entertainment company he founded.

For now, the possible line-up remains unconfirmed, and the NFL has not officially named its performer for the 2027 event. An announcement is expected in the coming months.

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