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Sarkodie wins hearts for helping woman shoved by security in Kumasi

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:38 - 20 October 2026
Sarkodie
Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has won admiration on social media after a video captured him stepping in to help a woman who was accidentally pushed aside by a member of his security team during a walk through Kumasi.
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  • Sarkodie has earned praise on social media after a viral video showed him helping a woman who was accidentally shoved aside by a member of his security team during a walk through Kumasi.

  • The rapper paused and ushered the woman to walk in front of him, seemingly to prevent her from being pushed again as fans gathered around his entourage.

  • The incident occurred during Sarkodie’s Kumasi outing ahead of his upcoming Rapperholic concert in the Ashanti Region, with social media users commending his considerate response.

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The footage, which has gained traction online, shows the award-winning musician moving through parts of the Ashanti Regional capital ahead of his upcoming Rapperholic concert.

His presence drew a crowd of excited fans eager to get close to him, with several people gathering around the rapper as he made his way through the streets.

However, amid the excitement, one of his security personnel accidentally shoved a woman while attempting to clear a path for the musician.

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Sarkodie appeared to notice the incident immediately and stopped to address the situation. Rather than continuing with his entourage, he ushered the woman to walk in front of him, seemingly to prevent her from being pushed again as the crowd moved around them.

The gesture, although brief, has attracted positive reactions from social media users, many of whom have praised the rapper for showing consideration for the woman’s safety amid the commotion.

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The moment has also highlighted Sarkodie’s interaction with members of the public during his Kumasi outing, as anticipation builds for his Rapperholic concert in the Ashanti Region.

@tina_news_gh LIVE NOW || A heartwarming moment as Sarkodie steps in to help a woman who was pushed by bodyguards while he walked through the streets of Kumasi ahead of RAPPERHOLIC 2026. 👏❤️ The rap superstar’s gesture has caught attention as fans continue to show him love. #Sarkodie #Rapperholic2026 #TinaNewsGh ♬ original sound - Tina News Gh
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