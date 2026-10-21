‘Arrest me one more time and you’ll see’ – Shatta Wale warns authorities

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has issued a stern warning to authorities against attempting to arrest him for a third time, saying such a move would have consequences.

Shatta Wale has warned Ghanaian authorities against attempting to arrest him for a third time, saying “they will see something in this country” if they do.

The dancehall musician criticised what he described as selective justice in Ghana, questioning why young people accused of fraud are arrested while officials facing allegations of wrongdoing appear to escape similar scrutiny.

He cited his previous arrest over allegations of causing fear and panic and his subsequent detention by EOCO over investigations into his yellow Lamborghini as he called on the government to address alleged fraud within the system.

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The musician made the remarks during a TikTok Live session in which he revisited his criticism of alleged selective justice in Ghana, following comments he made at ShattaFest 2026.

During his performance at the festival, Shatta Wale questioned why young people accused of fraud were being arrested while government officials facing allegations of misusing public funds appeared to escape similar scrutiny.

He returned to the issue during the livestream, citing allegations surrounding visa arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which officials linked to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation were reportedly implicated.

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He said;

Recently, during the World Cup, didn't you see how many people were allegedly defrauded by some authorities? Whenever I speak about leaders in this country being involved in fraud, someone questions why I say such things. But these are the very people who have created a system that allows such things to happen

Shatta Wale also referred to his previous encounters with law enforcement, arguing that his experiences raised questions about fairness in the country's justice system.

The musician was previously arrested over allegations of causing fear and panic and taken to Ankaful Prison. He was later detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of investigations into his yellow Lamborghini, which authorities linked to suspected proceeds of crime.

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Reflecting on the two incidents, Shatta Wale insisted that he did not engage in fraudulent activities and warned authorities against making another attempt to arrest him.

He said;

Personally, I do not engage in fraud. The first time, I was arrested and taken to Ankaful Prison. The second time, they seized my Lamborghini. If they try something for the third time, they will see something in this country

Beyond his personal grievances, the musician urged the government and relevant institutions to tackle alleged wrongdoing within the system rather than concentrating solely on individuals accused of fraud.

READ MORE: Top 10 countries with the largest populations living in extreme poverty in 2026

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He added;

They should find a way to fix the fraud within the system so that the problem ends there

Watch the video below.