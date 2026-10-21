‘Arrest me one more time and you’ll see’ – Shatta Wale warns authorities
Shatta Wale has warned Ghanaian authorities against attempting to arrest him for a third time, saying “they will see something in this country” if they do.
The dancehall musician criticised what he described as selective justice in Ghana, questioning why young people accused of fraud are arrested while officials facing allegations of wrongdoing appear to escape similar scrutiny.
He cited his previous arrest over allegations of causing fear and panic and his subsequent detention by EOCO over investigations into his yellow Lamborghini as he called on the government to address alleged fraud within the system.
The musician made the remarks during a TikTok Live session in which he revisited his criticism of alleged selective justice in Ghana, following comments he made at ShattaFest 2026.
During his performance at the festival, Shatta Wale questioned why young people accused of fraud were being arrested while government officials facing allegations of misusing public funds appeared to escape similar scrutiny.
He returned to the issue during the livestream, citing allegations surrounding visa arrangements for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, in which officials linked to the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation were reportedly implicated.
READ MORE: ‘I’m very scared’- Beverly Afaglo’s sister opens up after losing father and three sisters to cancer
He said;
Recently, during the World Cup, didn't you see how many people were allegedly defrauded by some authorities? Whenever I speak about leaders in this country being involved in fraud, someone questions why I say such things. But these are the very people who have created a system that allows such things to happen
Shatta Wale also referred to his previous encounters with law enforcement, arguing that his experiences raised questions about fairness in the country's justice system.
The musician was previously arrested over allegations of causing fear and panic and taken to Ankaful Prison. He was later detained by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) as part of investigations into his yellow Lamborghini, which authorities linked to suspected proceeds of crime.
READ MORE: Ghana weather Update: GMet forecasts rain and thunderstorms for October 21, lists affected areas
Reflecting on the two incidents, Shatta Wale insisted that he did not engage in fraudulent activities and warned authorities against making another attempt to arrest him.
He said;
Personally, I do not engage in fraud. The first time, I was arrested and taken to Ankaful Prison. The second time, they seized my Lamborghini. If they try something for the third time, they will see something in this country
Beyond his personal grievances, the musician urged the government and relevant institutions to tackle alleged wrongdoing within the system rather than concentrating solely on individuals accused of fraud.
He added;
They should find a way to fix the fraud within the system so that the problem ends there
Watch the video below.
@ghanasongs
Shatta Wale fires back at the government! “If you try to arrest me for the third time, you will hear what will happen!” 😳👀 Even it’s alleged the GFA Fraud people during the World Cup. The SM boss is not keeping quiet after the fraud controversy at ShattaFest 2026. What exactly is going on? 🇬🇭🔥♬ original sound - Ghana Songs