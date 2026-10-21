Beverly Afaglo’s sister opens up after losing father and three sisters to cancer

Beverly Afaglo’s sister opens up after losing father and three sisters to cancer

‘I’m very scared’- Beverly Afaglo’s sister opens up after losing father and three sisters to cancer

Mama Fiawotoe I, popularly known as Royal Elorm and the elder sister of the late actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, has opened up about her fear of developing breast cancer after losing her father and three sisters to the disease.

Royal Elorm, the elder sister of late actress Beverly Afaglo Baah, says she is “very, very, very scared” of developing breast cancer after losing her father and three sisters to the disease.

She says she takes precautions by conducting regular breast checks, attending medical examinations, monitoring her diet and reducing her alcohol intake.

Royal Elorm revealed that Beverly continued attending medical check-ups but was still diagnosed with the disease, which doctors reportedly gave her two months to live.

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She shared her concerns during an interview with media personality Gifty Anti on 'The Standpoint', in an episode dedicated to Beverly’s death and breast cancer awareness.

Asked whether her family’s history of the disease had left her worried about her own health, Royal Elorm admitted that she was deeply afraid.

She replied;

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Very, very, very scared

The loss of four close relatives, she explained, has made her more conscious of her health and the importance of monitoring her body for possible warning signs.

Royal Elorm said she has adopted several precautions in response to her family’s history of breast cancer.

She revealed that she undergoes regular medical examinations and checks her breasts every morning for lumps. She also examines the areas beneath her armpits for unusual changes.

In addition to monitoring her body, she said she has become more mindful of her diet and is reducing her alcohol consumption.

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She said;

Fortunately for me, because of the experiences that I have, I am taking more precautions to control the fact that I will see it early and prevent it. I do constant checking and check my diet, what I eat, and cutting down on liquors

Her comments reflect the concern that has followed the loss of several members of her family to the disease.

Royal Elorm disclosed that Beverly was aware of the family's history of breast cancer and took her health seriously by attending regular medical check-ups.

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Despite these precautions, the actress was eventually diagnosed with the disease, a development that Royal Elorm said took her by surprise.

She said;

She was scared. She was also scared, but she was on top of her medical check-ups. But I don't know how... it just took her by surprise

Recounting the family’s experience with the disease, Royal Elorm identified their father and three sisters as the four relatives they had lost to breast cancer.

She revealed;

Because my father had it, then came my big sister Doreen, then my half-sister Dzifa, then Beverly. So, so far, four

Beyond the family’s experience with breast cancer, Royal Elorm also recounted the painful conversations she had with Beverly before her death.

She said doctors had given the actress two months to live, prompting her to raise important questions about the future of Beverly’s children and the management of her businesses.

According to Royal Elorm, she wanted to understand who Beverly would entrust with her business interests and what arrangements she wanted for her children if she did not survive.

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However, Beverly reportedly refused to entertain the possibility of her death and became upset whenever her sister brought up the subject.

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She recalled;

I kept asking, who do you want to entrust all your businesses to? She said, ‘I won't die.’ I asked her how she wanted me to treat her children. Should I take them abroad? Should they go to their dad? She said, ‘I won't die. Sister Elorm, stop asking me these questions

Royal Elorm’s account offers a glimpse into the emotional toll of the family’s experience with breast cancer and the uncertainty they faced while Beverly was ill.

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Her disclosure has also brought renewed attention to breast cancer awareness, particularly the importance of discussing family medical history with healthcare professionals and seeking appropriate medical advice about individual risk.