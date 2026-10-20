Sarkodie explains why he does not consider Stonebwoy a close friend

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has opened up about his relationship with fellow musician Stonebwoy, explaining that although they know each other well, he does not necessarily regard him as a friend.

Sarkodie has explained why he does not necessarily consider Stonebwoy a friend, saying genuine friendship requires deep trust, vulnerability and the willingness to share personal problems.

The rapper declined to discuss Stonebwoy’s previous claim that he once visited his house to apologise over an undisclosed issue, joking that they could reveal the details in a book someday.

Sarkodie also refused to link the reported tension between them to Shatta Wale, arguing that it would be unfair to put him on the spot without first hearing his side of the story.

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In an interview with Serwaa Amihere, Sarkodie said he defines friendship by the level of trust and openness between two people, arguing that familiarity alone is not enough to establish such a bond.

He said;

Friend, it's hard to say someone is a friend. You know that, Serwaa. You know that it's deeper than just because you know somebody. Friendship is that you have to be vulnerable, trust the person to the highest level

To illustrate his point, the rapper suggested that he and Stonebwoy did not share the kind of personal connection that would lead them to confide in each other about private difficulties.

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Sarkodie explained;

I don't think Stone will wake up and have issues at home and call me and tell me, ‘Oh, brother, this is what has happened, this and this.’ So you can't really call that friendship

READ MORE: Sarkodie wins hearts for helping woman shoved by security in Kumasi

He was, however, careful to acknowledge that the two musicians have known each other long enough to maintain a cordial relationship.

He added;

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But yes, you know the person. You guys know each other so well to tick a few boxes that will allow certain things between you,

During the interview, Serwaa Amihere brought up a previous claim by Stonebwoy that Sarkodie had once visited his house to apologise over an issue that has not been publicly disclosed.

Rather than explain what happened between them, Sarkodie suggested that the details could be revealed at a later date.

He said with a laugh;

Serwaa, one day we will write a book so we can also sell. Where the world has gotten to...

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When the presenter pressed him further, he remained firm in his decision not to discuss the matter.

He responded;

We are not going to speak about it

The conversation also turned to speculation that Shatta Wale may have played a role in the reported tension between Sarkodie and Stonebwoy.

Serwaa referenced longstanding public discussions about the relationship between the musicians, including Stonebwoy's previous comments following Sarkodie's time with Shatta Wale in London.

However, Sarkodie declined to address the suggestion, arguing that it would be unfair to expect him to respond to an account that had not included his perspective.

He said.;

The hardest thing I've done in this whole interview is just let you land before I come in. I was trying to... I'm like, Serwaa, everything you're saying, it's one-sided

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He maintained that the person directly involved in the matter should have the opportunity to explain their side before he was asked to respond.

Sarkodie stated;

So the person who really needs them needs to have the conversation, because I haven't said anything. So it's not fair to put me on the spot

His comments offer insight into how he distinguishes between knowing someone in the music industry and having the deeper personal trust he associates with friendship. However, he did not disclose the details of the reported disagreement with Stonebwoy or confirm that Shatta Wale was responsible for any tension between them.

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