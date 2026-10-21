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Florence Obinim sues Angel Obinim for GH¢5 million over alleged defamatory remarks

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 18:25 - 21 October 2026
Gospel musician Florence Obinim has reportedly filed a new lawsuit against her estranged husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, seeking GH¢5 million in damages over comments he allegedly made about her during a church service.
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  • Florence Obinim has reportedly sued her estranged husband, Bishop Daniel Obinim, for GH¢5 million over alleged defamatory remarks he made during a church service on October 11, 2026.

  • The gospel musician claims the comments, which allegedly questioned her mental state and associations, damaged her reputation and were widely circulated through television broadcasts, livestreams and social media.

  • The lawsuit is separate from Florence’s divorce petition, filed on October 7, 2026. Bishop Obinim had not publicly responded to the new suit, and the allegations have yet to be tested in court.

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According to a YouTube video published by Gossip 24, the suit was filed at the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The case is separate from the divorce petition Florence filed at the court’s Family Division on October 7, 2026.

Her lawyer previously told Peace FM that she was seeking to end the marriage over alleged relationships involving other women and her husband’s decision to discuss their private affairs in church.

The latest legal action centres on statements Bishop Obinim allegedly made during a service at the Tema branch of the International God’s Way Church (IGWC) on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

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According to the statement of claim, the bishop, widely known as Angel Obinim, read portions of Florence’s divorce petition before the congregation and allegedly made remarks questioning her mental state and the people with whom she associates.

Florence contends that the comments were defamatory and could damage her reputation, particularly her standing as a gospel musician.

The suit argues that the alleged statements went beyond the church service because they were broadcast on television, streamed live online and circulated through social media platforms, exposing them to a wider audience.

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She maintains that the manner in which the remarks were disseminated amounted to libel, while their delivery before the congregation constituted slander.

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The legal document further emphasises the importance of Florence’s reputation to her livelihood and public image, arguing that the alleged comments threatened both.

It also outlines the couple’s marital history, stating that they married on April 24, 2004, at Faith Assemblies of God Church in New Tafo Nhyiaeso and have three children together.

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Bishop Obinim had not publicly responded to the new lawsuit at the time of writing.

The allegations contained in the suit have yet to be tested in court, and no determination has been made on their merits.

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