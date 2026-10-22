Advertisement

Akwaboah and wife react to divorce rumours(VIDEO)

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:51 - 22 October 2026
Akwaboah and his wife
Akwaboah and his wife
Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah and his wife, Joklinly, have seemingly dismissed rumours of a possible divorce after sharing a light-hearted moment on social media.
Advertisement

  • Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah and his wife, Joklinly, have seemingly dismissed divorce rumours in a humorous TikTok video.

  • Akwaboah joked that his wife had divorced him without telling him, prompting laughter from the couple as they reacted to the speculation.

  • The singer captioned the video, “Odo ankasa, dem go explain tire,” appearing to poke fun at those spreading rumours about their marriage.

Advertisement

The award-winning singer addressed the speculation in a TikTok video featuring the couple at home, where they appeared relaxed and amused by the claims surrounding their marriage.

READ MORE: Bernice Offei: Funeral arrangements announced for veteran gospel musician

In the clip, Akwaboah filmed his wife in their living room and jokingly suggested that she had ended their marriage without informing him.

He teased, prompting laughter from both of them;

Advertisement

They said you have divorced and you haven't told me,

The couple's reaction appeared to turn the divorce rumours into a moment of humour, with Akwaboah opting for a playful response rather than issuing a formal statement.

READ MORE: ‘Arrest me one more time and you’ll see’ – Shatta Wale warns authorities

He also accompanied the video with a caption that appeared to poke fun at those discussing his relationship.

He wrote, a phrase that loosely translates to “When it comes to true love, they will have a lot of explaining to do.”

Advertisement

Odo ankasa, dem go explain tire

READ MORE: ‘I’m very scared’- Beverly Afaglo’s sister opens up after losing father and three sisters to cancer

The video has offered a light-hearted response to the online speculation, although the couple did not issue a detailed statement addressing the rumours.

@officialakwaboah

Odo Ankasa🔥🔥🔥 dem go explain Tire❤️

♬ original sound - AKWABOAH
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mining in Motion Summit ends with calls to formalise small-scale mining and improve access to finance
News
22.10.2026
Mining in Motion Summit ends with calls to formalise small-scale mining and improve access to finance
7 things to know about Kwame Dzokoto, one of Ghana’s pioneering food content creators
Entertainment
22.10.2026
7 things to know about Kwame Dzokoto, one of Ghana’s pioneering food content creators
Radio and Television personality, Kwame Dzokoto in a studio
Entertainment
22.10.2026
Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dead
Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG rates
News
22.10.2026
Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG rates
Akwaboah and his wife
Entertainment
22.10.2026
Akwaboah and wife react to divorce rumours(VIDEO)
President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré
News
22.10.2026
Burkina Faso brings back death penalty for terrorism, treason and espionage