Akwaboah and wife react to divorce rumours(VIDEO)

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah and his wife, Joklinly, have seemingly dismissed rumours of a possible divorce after sharing a light-hearted moment on social media.

Ghanaian highlife musician Akwaboah and his wife, Joklinly, have seemingly dismissed divorce rumours in a humorous TikTok video.

Akwaboah joked that his wife had divorced him without telling him, prompting laughter from the couple as they reacted to the speculation.

The singer captioned the video, “Odo ankasa, dem go explain tire,” appearing to poke fun at those spreading rumours about their marriage.

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The award-winning singer addressed the speculation in a TikTok video featuring the couple at home, where they appeared relaxed and amused by the claims surrounding their marriage.

In the clip, Akwaboah filmed his wife in their living room and jokingly suggested that she had ended their marriage without informing him.

He teased, prompting laughter from both of them;

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They said you have divorced and you haven't told me,

The couple's reaction appeared to turn the divorce rumours into a moment of humour, with Akwaboah opting for a playful response rather than issuing a formal statement.

He also accompanied the video with a caption that appeared to poke fun at those discussing his relationship.

He wrote, a phrase that loosely translates to “When it comes to true love, they will have a lot of explaining to do.”

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Odo ankasa, dem go explain tire