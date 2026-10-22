Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dead

Ghanaian actor, comedian and television personality Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa, according to Citi News.

Ghanaian actor, comedian and television personality Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa, according to Citi News.

He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A source close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is said to have confirmed his death, although further details remain unclear.

Dzokoto was known for his roles in Efiewura and his food programme Edziban on TV3. He also contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat for the NDC in 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The entertainer was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa after the incident but was pronounced dead on arrival, the news outlet reported.

His death was reportedly confirmed by a source close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party with which he has been associated. Details surrounding the incident, including what may have caused his sudden collapse, were not immediately available.

Popularly known for his comic acting and broadcasting work, Dzokoto built a name for himself in Ghana’s entertainment industry through television productions, particularly the long-running series 'Efiewura'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also became widely recognised as the host of 'Edziban', a TV3 programme that explored Ghanaian food, local eateries and the country’s food culture.

Beyond entertainment, Dzokoto ventured into politics under the NDC. He contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in the 2016 general election but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s George Mireku Duker.

The actor has also worked in radio and television presentation, later moving into management while maintaining a strong connection with broadcasting.