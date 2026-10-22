Advertisement

Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dead

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:03 - 22 October 2026
Radio and Television personality, Kwame Dzokoto in a studio
Radio and Television personality, Kwame Dzokoto in a studio
Ghanaian actor, comedian and television personality Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa, according to Citi News.
Advertisement

  • Ghanaian actor, comedian and television personality Kwame Dzokoto has reportedly died after collapsing during a panel discussion on Owass Radio in Tarkwa, according to Citi News.

  • He was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. A source close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is said to have confirmed his death, although further details remain unclear.

  • Dzokoto was known for his roles in Efiewura and his food programme Edziban on TV3. He also contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat for the NDC in 2016.

Advertisement

The entertainer was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Tarkwa after the incident but was pronounced dead on arrival, the news outlet reported.

His death was reportedly confirmed by a source close to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party with which he has been associated. Details surrounding the incident, including what may have caused his sudden collapse, were not immediately available.

Popularly known for his comic acting and broadcasting work, Dzokoto built a name for himself in Ghana’s entertainment industry through television productions, particularly the long-running series 'Efiewura'.

READ MORE: Akwaboah and wife react to divorce rumours(VIDEO)

Advertisement

He also became widely recognised as the host of 'Edziban', a TV3 programme that explored Ghanaian food, local eateries and the country’s food culture.

Beyond entertainment, Dzokoto ventured into politics under the NDC. He contested the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat in the 2016 general election but lost to the New Patriotic Party’s George Mireku Duker.

READ MORE: Bernice Offei: Funeral arrangements announced for veteran gospel musician

The actor has also worked in radio and television presentation, later moving into management while maintaining a strong connection with broadcasting.

In September 2026, Dzokoto addressed public speculation about his health, saying he was recovering after undergoing surgery abroad with support from businessman Ibrahim Mahama. He had also previously dismissed rumours of his death.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Mining in Motion Summit ends with calls to formalise small-scale mining and improve access to finance
News
22.10.2026
Mining in Motion Summit ends with calls to formalise small-scale mining and improve access to finance
7 things to know about Kwame Dzokoto, one of Ghana’s pioneering food content creators
Entertainment
22.10.2026
7 things to know about Kwame Dzokoto, one of Ghana’s pioneering food content creators
Radio and Television personality, Kwame Dzokoto in a studio
Entertainment
22.10.2026
Veteran Ghanaian actor and media personality Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dead
Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG rates
News
22.10.2026
Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG rates
Akwaboah and his wife
Entertainment
22.10.2026
Akwaboah and wife react to divorce rumours(VIDEO)
President of Burkina Faso Ibrahim Traoré
News
22.10.2026
Burkina Faso brings back death penalty for terrorism, treason and espionage