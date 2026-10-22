‘We are friends to all and enemies to none’ – Mahama courts global investors

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to a non-aligned foreign policy, saying the country will continue to maintain friendly relations with nations across the world while welcoming investment from all international partners.

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s non-aligned foreign policy, declaring that the country remains “friends to all and enemies to none” while welcoming investment from international partners, including the United States, China, Russia and the European Union.

He has called for a new West African security cooperation framework to combat terrorism, urging Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries to accept assistance from willing international partners and encouraging continued dialogue between the AES and ECOWAS.

Mahama identified funding as a major obstacle to activating the ECOWAS Standby Force, citing delays in implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719 and the need to balance defence spending with healthcare and education priorities.

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Speaking at the 13th Financial Times (FT) Africa Summit in London, the President said Ghana’s diplomatic approach was guided by the principle of being “friends to all and enemies to none”, stressing that international partnerships should deliver fair returns for both investors and the country.

The two-day summit, held under the theme “Mobilising Growth in a New Global Order”, brought together heads of state, policymakers and business leaders to discuss economic growth and international cooperation.

President Mahama said;

Ghana’s policy of non-alignment has served us well, and so we welcome investors from all over the world. It is not about competition. It is about investment and a fair return for everybody, including ourselves. That is the condition

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He noted that Ghana maintained cordial relations with the United States, the European Union, China and Russia, adding that the country remained open to engaging with different international partners.

The President also disclosed plans to attend the Russia-Africa Summit, where he intended to appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin to support a ceasefire in the ongoing war involving Russia.

He said;

We are friends to all, enemies to none, and everybody is welcome

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On security challenges in the Sahel, President Mahama argued that countries in the region should be able to obtain assistance from any partner willing to help combat terrorism.

He said Ghana worked with the United Kingdom, Germany, France and the United States through intelligence-sharing arrangements and joint military training programmes.

Against this backdrop, he urged the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries to remain open to international security partnerships.

He said;

I believe that the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) countries should open up so that anybody interested in assisting in the fight against terrorism can do so

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President Mahama also called for a renewed framework for security cooperation in West Africa, noting that the existing Accra Initiative appeared to have stalled.

He said;

We need a new framework of cooperation in West Africa. We had the Accra Initiative, but that seems to have run aground, and so we are working to establish a new framework

He explained that two conferences had been held in Accra, while ECOWAS negotiators and representatives of the AES countries had more recently met in Dakar, Senegal, to discuss regional cooperation.

The President expressed hope that these engagements would help establish a coordinated approach to tackling violent extremism and other security threats across the sub-region.

Addressing tensions between the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the AES bloc, President Mahama expressed confidence in ECOWAS’s ability to overcome its current difficulties.

He highlighted the regional body's history of integration, noting that it was established before the European Union and introduced a free-movement protocol ahead of the EU.

He also pointed to the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, which facilitates trade among member states.

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He said;

We have the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme, which allows us to trade freely among ourselves

Despite the political divisions between ECOWAS and the AES countries, President Mahama maintained that the foundations for regional cooperation remained in place, particularly in the movement of people and goods.

Using a family analogy, he described the relationship between the two blocs as strained but not irreparable.

He said;

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I think the basic foundation for cooperation continues to exist. It is not a complete divorce. Maybe we have moved into separate rooms, but we live in the same house, and we are still married

He expressed optimism that continued negotiations could lead to a practical working relationship, even if the immediate return of the AES countries to ECOWAS proved difficult.

President Mahama also identified financing as a major obstacle to activating the ECOWAS Standby Force, arguing that the key challenge was securing adequate funding rather than finding trained military personnel.

He pointed to delays in implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2719, which provides a framework for financing African Union-led peace support operations through UN-assessed contributions, subject to the resolution's conditions.

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He added that declining financial support for the United Nations had made efforts to put the arrangement into practice more difficult.

The President said African countries had the capacity to undertake some security interventions themselves but were constrained by limited financial resources.

He said;

We think Africa can carry out some of these interventions ourselves. It is just that our economies are still fragile

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He explained that governments also had to balance defence spending against essential public services, including healthcare and education.

He added;

I have a budget to allocate to healthcare and education, and so there is a limit to how much I can spend on defence