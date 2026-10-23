Advertisement

Bagbin assures parliament will correct errors and pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:18 - 23 October 2026
Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage
Bagbin assures parliament will correct errors and pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has confirmed that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill will undergo a second consideration to fix errors made during last-minute amendments.
Advertisement

  • Alban Bagbin says Parliament will reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to correct errors in the version initially approved.

  • He says the review will address mistakes linked mainly to last-minute amendments and insists the bill should be treated as a national consensus issue.

  • Bagbin also praised Minister Samuel Nartey George for his contribution to the parliamentary debate.

Advertisement

Speaking at the IPR Ghana 2026 National PR Conference and Excellence Awards in Koforidua, Mr Bagbin said the legislation, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, would be reconsidered during Parliament’s next sitting.

According to a report by JoyNews, the Speaker said the review was necessary because the initial passage of the bill was rushed and took place in his absence.

He maintained that the legislation should be treated as a matter of national consensus rather than partisan politics.

When the law was rushed through at the last minute at my back, I came out and said no way, this bill must go through as a consensus bill. We don’t want partisanship in it. It is for everybody. It means a lot to Ghanaians, he said.
Advertisement

READ ALSO: Sarah Adwoa Safo makes U-turn, announces return to Dome-Kwabenya NPP race

The Speaker explained that Parliament had identified errors in the legislation, particularly in some amendments introduced at the last minute.

He said the second consideration would provide an opportunity to correct the mistakes before the legislative process continued.

We have identified a few mistakes, most of the last-minute amendments, and therefore the next meeting will come back for a second consideration, and we’ll pass it, he said.

Mr Bagbin also insisted that the bill would become law under his leadership of Parliament.

Advertisement

When we are no longer there, you can do what you want to do. But so far as we continue to exist, that law will be the law of the land. You can do whatever you want after I’m gone, he stated.

READ ALSO: University of Ghana: Step-by-step guide to withdrawing if your CGPA falls below 1.00

The proposed legislation has been the subject of extensive public debate since it was first introduced in 2021. The earlier version was passed by Parliament in February 2024 but did not receive presidential assent before the Eighth Parliament was dissolved.

The bill was subsequently reintroduced in the Ninth Parliament as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Mr Bagbin has previously called for the legislation to be reconsidered to ensure compliance with parliamentary procedures. In June 2026, he directed Parliament to revisit the bill after concerns were raised about whether the final stages of its passage had followed the required Standing Orders. 

Advertisement

READ ALSO: NDC National Executive Elections: 137 aspirants pick forms for 14 positions

During his address, Mr Bagbin also commended the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, for his contribution to the parliamentary debate on the bill.

He said the minister’s role had made Ghana proud.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Poultry farm
News
23.10.2026
Ghana secures $270m poultry investment agreement to cut chicken imports
Ernest Nuamah
Sports
23.10.2026
Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 8 Preview: PSG host leaders Lyon as Monaco, Marseille and Rennes chase momentum
IShowSpeed-produced Nkrumah documentary to screen for free in Ghana: Date, time and how to register
Entertainment
23.10.2026
IShowSpeed-produced Nkrumah documentary to screen for free in Ghana: Date, time and how to register
Speaker Alban Bagbin directs reconsideration days after passage
News
23.10.2026
Bagbin assures parliament will correct errors and pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Samini
Entertainment
23.10.2026
‘I don’t need another hit song in 2026’ – Samini says he wants to prioritise young talents
7 Practical ways to keep your blood sugar levels stable everyday
Lifestyle
23.10.2026
7 Practical ways to keep your blood sugar levels stable everyday