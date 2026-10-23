Bagbin assures parliament will correct errors and pass anti-LGBTQ+ bill

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has confirmed that the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill will undergo a second consideration to fix errors made during last-minute amendments.

Alban Bagbin says Parliament will reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill to correct errors in the version initially approved.

He says the review will address mistakes linked mainly to last-minute amendments and insists the bill should be treated as a national consensus issue.

Bagbin also praised Minister Samuel Nartey George for his contribution to the parliamentary debate.

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Speaking at the IPR Ghana 2026 National PR Conference and Excellence Awards in Koforidua, Mr Bagbin said the legislation, popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, would be reconsidered during Parliament’s next sitting.

According to a report by JoyNews, the Speaker said the review was necessary because the initial passage of the bill was rushed and took place in his absence.

He maintained that the legislation should be treated as a matter of national consensus rather than partisan politics.

When the law was rushed through at the last minute at my back, I came out and said no way, this bill must go through as a consensus bill. We don’t want partisanship in it. It is for everybody. It means a lot to Ghanaians, he said.

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The Speaker explained that Parliament had identified errors in the legislation, particularly in some amendments introduced at the last minute.

He said the second consideration would provide an opportunity to correct the mistakes before the legislative process continued.

We have identified a few mistakes, most of the last-minute amendments, and therefore the next meeting will come back for a second consideration, and we’ll pass it, he said.

Mr Bagbin also insisted that the bill would become law under his leadership of Parliament.

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When we are no longer there, you can do what you want to do. But so far as we continue to exist, that law will be the law of the land. You can do whatever you want after I’m gone, he stated.

The proposed legislation has been the subject of extensive public debate since it was first introduced in 2021. The earlier version was passed by Parliament in February 2024 but did not receive presidential assent before the Eighth Parliament was dissolved.

The bill was subsequently reintroduced in the Ninth Parliament as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025.

Mr Bagbin has previously called for the legislation to be reconsidered to ensure compliance with parliamentary procedures. In June 2026, he directed Parliament to revisit the bill after concerns were raised about whether the final stages of its passage had followed the required Standing Orders.

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During his address, Mr Bagbin also commended the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, for his contribution to the parliamentary debate on the bill.