Sarah Adwoa Safo makes U-turn, announces return to Dome-Kwabenya NPP race

Sarah Adwoa Safo has reversed her earlier decision to pursue opportunities outside Dome-Kwabenya and announced plans to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries.

Sarah Adwoa Safo has announced plans to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in Dome-Kwabenya.

She said consultations and reflection influenced her decision to return after previously considering opportunities outside the constituency.

She cited her 12 years of service and called for unity and engagement as the NPP prepares for its parliamentary primaries.

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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo has announced her intention to contest the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the constituency, reversing her earlier decision to pursue opportunities outside the area.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 22, 2026, she said she would present herself for consideration as the party’s parliamentary candidate when the NPP announces the timetable and guidelines for its parliamentary primaries.

Adwoa Safo said her decision followed considerable reflection, consultations and engagements with party leadership and executives.

Earlier, I had indicated my intention to pursue opportunities beyond the constituency. However, upon deeper reflection, I have come to appreciate, that, there is no greater honour or responsibility than serving and representing the interests and aspirations of the over two hundred thousand constituents of our beloved constituency in parliament, she stated.

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She said her decision to return to the race was driven by her commitment to Dome-Kwabenya and her belief that she still had more to contribute to the constituency’s development.

The former MP said Dome-Kwabenya had made progress during her 12 years of parliamentary service, although significant developmental challenges remained.

She described the constituency as one of Ghana’s fastest-growing areas, with both substantial opportunities and development needs.

According to her, she worked with residents, party members, community and religious leaders, and other stakeholders to address challenges and deliver development projects during her time as MP.

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Sarah Adwoa Safo makes U-turn, announces return to Dome-Kwabenya NPP race

Adwoa Safo also highlighted the NPP’s electoral performance in the constituency, recalling the party’s vote totals in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 elections.

She stated that the party secured 63,373 votes in 2012, increased its tally to 65,488 in 2016 and recorded 75,041 votes in 2020.

She credited these results to the collective efforts of party members, supporters and constituents rather than to her efforts alone.

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The strength of our party lies in our unity, our shared values, and our collective willingness to work together in pursuit of our common purpose, she said.

Adwoa Safo said she hoped to continue working with party members and residents to build a constituency where young people could realise their potential, families could thrive and the concerns of ordinary residents received attention.

She invited party members, stakeholders and constituents to engage with her openly and respectfully on the future of Dome-Kwabenya and the leadership needed to support its development.

Dome-Kwabenya is home. It has always been home. My commitment to its people remains unwavering, and my resolve to serve remains steadfast, she said.

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