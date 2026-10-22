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Ghana Cedi weakens against Dollar, Pound and Euro in latest BoG rates

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:17 - 22 October 2026
Ghana Cedi
The cedi has weakened against the dollar, pound and euro, with the British pound recording the biggest increase in its buying rate on Thursday.
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The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar, British pound, and euro on Thursday, October 22, 2026, as the three major currencies recorded increases in their buying and selling rates compared with Wednesday.

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The latest average interbank exchange rates show the US dollar trading at GH¢11.6492 for buying and GH¢11.6608 for selling.

This represents an increase from Wednesday’s rates of GH¢11.6000 for buying and GH¢11.6116 for selling.

The British pound has also strengthened against the cedi, with its buying rate rising from GH¢15.5104 on Wednesday to GH¢15.5947 on Thursday.

Its selling rate has increased from GH¢15.5270 to GH¢15.6115.

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Similarly, the euro’s buying rate has risen from GH¢13.0252 on Wednesday to GH¢13.0686 on Thursday, while its selling rate has increased from GH¢13.0370 to GH¢13.0815.

Among the three currencies, the British pound recorded the largest increase in its buying rate, rising by GH¢0.0843.

The US dollar followed with an increase of GH¢0.0492, while the euro’s buying rate rose by GH¢0.0434.

The increases mean that buyers need more cedis to purchase the dollar, pound, and euro at the latest quoted rates, indicating a weakening of the Ghanaian currency against all three.

The Thursday figures are based on average interbank rates used by commercial banks at the close of business on Wednesday, October 21, 2026. Actual rates may vary among commercial banks and forex bureaus.

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