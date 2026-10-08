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‘I publicly acknowledge and accept him’ – Adwoa Safo backs Akofena as Kantanka family, Kristo Asafo leader

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:00 - 08 October 2026
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Israel Sarfo (left) and Sarah Adwoa Safo (right)
Former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has publicly recognised her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, as the leader of the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Church.
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  • Sarah Adwoa Safo has publicly recognised her brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo (Akofena), as the leader of the Kantanka family and Kristo Asafo Church.

  • She said her decision is aimed at promoting reconciliation, family unity and the preservation of their late father Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo’s legacy.

  • Her announcement follows months of disagreement over the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission after their father's death in September 2025.

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In a statement released on Thursday, October 8, 2026, Adwoa Safo said her decision was driven by a desire to restore unity within the family, promote reconciliation and protect the legacy of their late father, Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo.

She said she had chosen reconciliation over division and expressed her continued respect and affection for her brother.

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She stated;

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I have chosen the path of conciliation, founded upon love, mutual respect and the enduring undisputed bonds of family. I have immense love and respect for my brother, Israel Kwadwo Safo, and in the spirit of honouring our father’s wishes, I publicly acknowledge and accept him as the Leader of the Kantanka Family and the Kristo Asafo Church

Adwoa Safo also indicated that she was prepared to work alongside Akofena and her other siblings to continue the work and vision established by their late father.

She called on the family to move beyond disagreements that emerged following Apostle Kwadwo Safo's death.

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She said;

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The time has come for us, as a family, to transcend whatever differences, misunderstandings or grievances that may have characterised the immediate aftermath of the demise of our dear dad and consign them to history

The announcement comes after months of disagreement over who should lead the Kristo Asafo Mission following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo in September 2025.

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In June, members of the late Apostle's family disputed Akofena's claim to the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission. They maintained that the succession arrangements established by the founder should remain in force.

At the time, the family also recognised Adwoa Safo as the Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family and its principal representative.

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Her latest statement signals a shift towards reconciliation as she now publicly acknowledges her brother's leadership of both the family and the church.

Adwoa Safo further appealed to members of the Kristo Asafo Church and the wider Kantanka family to support the renewed commitment to unity.

She stressed that preserving their father's legacy should be viewed as a shared responsibility among his children rather than the responsibility of one person.

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She added;

Our father’s legacy transcends any one individual. It is a collective inheritance and a profound responsibility entrusted to us, as his children

The former MP's statement places emphasis on reconciliation and cooperation as the family seeks to move forward following the leadership disagreements that emerged after their father's death.

Adwoa Safo backs Akofena as Kantanka family, Kristo Asafo leader
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