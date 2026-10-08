‘It’s not just about being in front of the camera’ – Jackie Appiah urges Ghana to learn from Nollywood

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has called for a broader approach to rebuilding Ghana’s struggling film industry, pointing to Nigeria’s Nollywood as an example of how creating opportunities behind the camera can strengthen the sector.

Jackie Appiah says Ghana can learn from Nollywood by creating more opportunities for scriptwriters, camera crew, costume designers and other behind-the-scenes professionals.

She acknowledged that Ghana's film industry is no longer producing at its former pace, but believes the sector is gradually recovering and needs more producers and investors.

The actress urged young creatives to showcase their talents, approach producers and actively contribute ideas to help rebuild the industry.

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The award-winning actress believes Ghana’s film industry needs more than actors in front of the camera to thrive. In her view, a sustainable film ecosystem must also provide room for writers, cinematographers, costume designers and other professionals whose work contributes to the production process.

Jackie Appiah made the comments while speaking at the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, where she reflected on the challenges facing Ghana’s movie industry and the steps that could help revive it.

She acknowledged that Ghana is no longer producing films at the pace it once did but said there were signs of gradual improvement.

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She said;

Of course, the industry has gone. We're not producing at the same volume like we used to produce, but we're picking up gradually, and I hope that more producers, more investors will come in and help the industry grow

Drawing from her experience working on Nigerian film productions, Jackie Appiah highlighted the scale of opportunities available to professionals behind the scenes in Nollywood.

She noted that Nigeria's film industry has developed a large pool of people working in different areas of production, allowing the sector to support more than just actors.

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She explained;

In Nigeria, they have so many scriptwriters. They have so many people who are willing to do their job, you know. It's not just about being in front of the camera. They have behind-the-scenes too. They have jobs behind the scenes

For Jackie, Ghana's creative sector could benefit from adopting a similar approach by encouraging professionals with specialised skills to actively seek opportunities and contribute their ideas.

The actress also encouraged young people with skills in filmmaking and production not to remain on the sidelines.

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She urged aspiring scriptwriters, camera operators, costume designers and other creatives to approach producers and make their talents known rather than waiting for opportunities to come to them.

She said;

If you're there and you're talented; you know how to write scripts, you are a creative camera person, costumier, don't hide. Look for a producer and share your ideas. I think it will help the industry grow,

Her comments come at a time when concerns over declining film production and limited opportunities for industry professionals continue to fuel conversations about the future of Ghana's movie sector.

Although Jackie Appiah believes the industry is gradually recovering, she stressed the importance of increased investment and greater participation from both on-screen and behind-the-scenes professionals.