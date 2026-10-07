Praye was formed during the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations in 2002. [Choirmaster Honeho in the middle]

Praye was formed during the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations in 2002. [Choirmaster Honeho in the middle]

‘Life is too short for anger’ – Choirmaster reaches out to Praye members

Ghanaian musician Choirmaster, popularly known as Praye Honeho, has opened up about his decision to make peace with his fellow Praye members following the challenges that have affected the group.

Choirmaster has extended an olive branch to his fellow Praye members, saying he is choosing peace, forgiveness and healing after their past disagreements.

He thanked Tia Tia and TinTin for supporting him through a difficult period and said their challenges have ultimately strengthened their bond.

Choirmaster said life is too short to hold on to anger and blame, stressing that despite their differences, their bond as family is worth preserving.

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In an emotional post shared on TikTok, the musician reflected on the group's difficult period, saying he has chosen to let go of past disagreements rather than focus on who was responsible for the fallout.

Choirmaster acknowledged that everyone involved may have made mistakes and experienced hurt along the way, but said he would rather focus on healing and moving forward.

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He wrote;

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I don't want to go back and dwell on who was right or who was wrong. At the end of the day, we all make mistakes, we all got hurt, and we all could have done things differently

Rather than allowing past grievances to define their relationship, Choirmaster said he is choosing forgiveness, understanding and love.

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He also expressed gratitude to his Praye colleagues, Tia Tia and TinTin, for the support they offered him during what he described as a difficult period.

He stated;

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A heartfelt thank you to my brothers, Praye, Tia Tia and TinTin, for standing by me, encouraging me and supporting me through that difficult moment. Your words, love and presence helped me more than you'll ever know

According to the musician, the challenges the group has faced have ultimately brought them closer and strengthened the bond they share.

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He added;

Sometimes difficult moments have a way of bringing people closer and reminding us what truly matters. Through everything we've been through, I feel like our bond has become stronger than ever

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Choirmaster further suggested that holding on to anger and resentment was not worth sacrificing their relationship, particularly given the importance of family.

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He concluded;

Life is too short to hold on to anger and blame. I'm choosing peace, forgiveness, healing and family. At the end of the day, we may not be perfect, but we are family, and that bond is worth fighting for

His message signals a desire to move beyond the group's past difficulties and place greater emphasis on reconciliation, healing and the relationship between the members.