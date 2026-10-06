Knowing where to seek help and what steps to take can be crucial for people experiencing domestic violence.

Knowing where to seek help and what steps to take can be crucial for people experiencing domestic violence.

8 things to do if you are experiencing domestic violence and who to call for help

Domestic violence can happen behind closed doors and often leaves victims feeling frightened, isolated and unsure about where to turn for help.

Victims of domestic violence should prioritise their safety by moving to a secure location and seeking help if they are in immediate danger.

In Ghana, victims can call 112, the Ghana Police Service on 191 or 18555, or DOVVSU on 055-100-0900 to report abuse and access support.

Seeking medical attention, documenting abuse where safe, telling someone you trust and creating a safety plan can help victims protect themselves and access further support.

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Whether the abuse is physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial, recognising that you are being abused is an important first step. Knowing what to do during or after an abusive incident can also help protect you and your loved ones from further harm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are eight important steps to take, including who to call in Ghana.

1. Get to a safe place

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If you are being attacked or believe you are in immediate danger, prioritise your safety.

If possible, leave the immediate area and go somewhere the person abusing you cannot easily reach you. This could be the home of a trusted friend or relative, a police station, hospital or another safe location.

Do not put yourself at greater risk by confronting the person or announcing that you are leaving if doing so could trigger further violence.

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2. Call 112 if you are in immediate danger

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If your life or physical safety is at immediate risk, call Ghana's emergency number, 112.

You can also contact the Ghana Police Service on 191 or 18555 for assistance.

If you cannot safely make the call yourself, ask a trusted person nearby to contact the authorities on your behalf.

3. Contact DOVVSU

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The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service handles domestic violence and other related cases.

Victims can report incidents to DOVVSU, provide statements and receive information about available support. The unit can also facilitate referrals for medical, psychological and social services.

DOVVSU helpline: 055-100-0900

If you are unsure about what steps to take, contacting DOVVSU can help you understand your options.

4. Seek medical attention

If you have been physically assaulted, visit a hospital or healthcare facility as soon as possible.

Some injuries may not be immediately visible, and medical professionals can provide treatment and document injuries.

If the abuse involved sexual violence, seek medical attention promptly and tell the healthcare provider what happened so you can receive appropriate care and support.

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5. Document the abuse if it is safe

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Where it is safe to do so, keep records of incidents of abuse.

This could include photographs of injuries, threatening text messages, emails, voice notes, damaged property and medical records.

Store the evidence somewhere the person abusing you cannot easily access it. If your phone is monitored, consider asking someone you trust to keep copies for you.

6. Tell someone you trust

Do not suffer in silence.

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Tell a trusted friend, relative, colleague, neighbour, social worker or another person who can support you.

Having someone who knows what is happening can be particularly important during an emergency, as they may be able to help you find somewhere safe or contact the authorities.

7. Make a safety plan

If you are experiencing repeated abuse, prepare for what you will do if another incident occurs.

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Identify a safe place you can go, keep important documents and essential medication accessible, memorise important phone numbers and consider keeping an emergency bag somewhere safe.

If you have children, include their safety in your plan.

Avoid keeping your safety plan somewhere the person abusing you can easily find it.

8. Remember that you are not to blame

Domestic violence is never justified by an argument, financial problems, jealousy, relationship difficulties or any other disagreement.

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Leaving an abusive relationship may not always be easy, particularly when children, finances, housing or other circumstances are involved.

You do not have to face the situation alone. Seek help from people you trust, the police, DOVVSU and appropriate healthcare or support services.

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Who to call in Ghana

Emergency: 112

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Ghana Police Service: 191 or 18555

DOVVSU: 055-100-0900

If you are in immediate danger, prioritise getting to a safe place and contacting emergency services as soon as it is safe to do so.