5 African artists with the biggest fanbases

Africa has produced some of the biggest music stars in the world, with artistes from different regions building enormous audiences both on the continent and internationally.

Davido leads the list as Africa’s most-followed musician on Instagram, with more than 31 million followers as of October 2026.

Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy and Wizkid also rank among Africa’s biggest social-media music stars, each commanding roughly 18–19 million Instagram followers.

The ranking uses Instagram followers as a measurable indicator of digital reach, but acknowledges that follower numbers do not capture an artiste’s entire fanbase, which can also be measured through streaming, YouTube, concerts and other platforms.

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While there is no single official ranking that measures an artiste's entire fanbase, Instagram followers provide one publicly available way to compare their social-media reach. Based on the latest available figures from Instagram tracking data and recent reports, these five African musicians have some of the continent's largest followings on the platform.

1. Davido – Nigeria

Nigerian superstar Davido currently stands out as Africa's most-followed musician on Instagram, with more than 31 million followers.

HypeAuditor recorded Davido's account at 31,104,989 followers on 4 October 2026, while Social Blade also places his following at more than 31 million.

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The milestone builds on his 2025 achievement of becoming the first African musician to surpass 30 million Instagram followers. At the time, reports placed him ahead of Wizkid and Burna Boy.

Beyond Instagram, Davido has also built a substantial audience through streaming, music videos, live performances and international collaborations, making his digital following one of the largest in African music.

Davido

2. Tiwa Savage – Nigeria

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Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is among Africa's most-followed female musicians, with about 19 million Instagram followers.

Service95 previously described her as having 19 million followers, highlighting the size of her global fanbase and her international career.

Tiwa has built her audience through a career that spans Afrobeats, R&B and pop, while collaborations and performances outside Africa have helped strengthen her international profile.

Her social-media reach also places her ahead of several major African male artistes, according to recent follower comparisons.

Tiwa Savage

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3. Diamond Platnumz – Tanzania

Tanzanian Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz remains one of Africa's biggest digital music personalities.

Recent reporting from The Citizen placed Diamond at approximately 18.9 million Instagram followers, making him one of the most-followed African musicians on the platform.

His influence extends well beyond Instagram. Diamond's official YouTube channel had 11.8 million subscribers and more than 3.8 billion views in September 2026, according to Social Blade.

The figures underline the extraordinary reach he has built for Tanzanian music, particularly Bongo Flava, across Africa and other international markets.

Diamond Platnumz

4. Burna Boy – Nigeria

Grammy-winning Nigerian artiste Burna Boy has also built one of the continent's largest online audiences.

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Recent Instagram comparisons put his following at about 18 million, placing him among Africa's most-followed musicians.

His fanbase extends beyond social media. Burna Boy has accumulated more than 9.5 billion Spotify streams, according to a 2026 profile by Rolling Stone Africa, which described him as one of the Nigerian artistes who have helped take Afrobeats to global audiences.

His international tours, major collaborations and Grammy success have further expanded his audience beyond Africa.

Burna Boy [Instagram/Burnaboygram]

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5. Wizkid – Nigeria

Rounding out the list is another Nigerian Afrobeats heavyweight, Wizkid.

Recent Instagram figures put Wizkid's following at around 18 million, keeping him firmly among Africa's most-followed musicians.

His reach is also reflected in streaming. By January 2026, Wizkid had surpassed 10 billion Spotify streams across all credits, according to reporting by ThisDay, making him one of the most-streamed African artistes on the platform.

His global profile has been boosted by songs such as One Dance with Drake and Essence featuring Tems, both of which helped introduce Afrobeats to even wider international audiences.

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Wizkid

Follower counts can provide a useful snapshot of an artiste's digital reach, but they do not represent the entirety of a fanbase.

Streaming numbers, concert attendance, YouTube subscribers, radio audiences and engagement across platforms can all tell different stories about an artiste's popularity.

For this list, Instagram follower numbers are used as the primary measurable indicator, rather than presenting the ranking as an absolute measurement of who has the largest overall fanbase.

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