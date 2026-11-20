Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has appealed to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to provide him with 24-hour police protection, citing concerns for his safety following confrontations during his field operations.

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Speaking in an interview on TV3’s on Friday, November 20th, 2026, Mr Opoku said his work had become risky and that he needed between three and four police officers to protect him.

“My life is at stake. I ought to be protected, and I need to be protected. So, the IGP must even give me three or four [policemen] because my life is at stake,” he said.

He added that he would no longer attend campus engagements where he could be left in a one-on-one confrontation, insisting that his safety should be treated as a priority because of the work he was doing for the country.

Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku was momentarily detained by managers of a UGEL hostel at the University of Ghana, who accused him of entering the facility without authorization. He was later released following police intervention. Watch below. #JoyNews https://t.co/VtLKfhYcgc — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) November 17, 2026

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“I will never go to any campus where one person is turned one-on-one with me again,” he said, adding that he expected two police officers to accompany him around the clock, with the possibility of one military officer and one police officer.

His appeal follows a confrontation at the University of Ghana on Tuesday, November 17, during an inspection of hostel facilities operated by the University of Ghana Enterprise Limited (UGEL).

Mr Opoku and a hostel representative engaged in a heated exchange after the inspection, with the incident nearly escalating into a physical altercation. The confrontation attracted widespread attention after videos of the exchange circulated on social media.

The inspection formed part of the Rent Control Department’s efforts to investigate complaints about hostel conditions and accommodation charges following student protests over a proposed 26 per cent increase in hostel fees, which was subsequently withdrawn.

The department had also directed UGEL and other hostel operators to suspend rent increases and refund affected students by November 17. Mr Opoku said UGEL’s lawyers had written to his office asking him not to inspect the facilities, arguing that the university-managed hostels did not fall under the Rent Act.

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