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Rent Commissioner to storm Legon over alleged hostel fee hikes

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 14:59 - 14 November 2026
Rent Commissioner to storm Legon over alleged hostel fee hikes
Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku says Rent Control officers will inspect University of Ghana hostels following complaints about high fees and poor accommodation conditions.
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  • Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku says he will lead Rent Control officers to the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday.

  • The operation follows complaints about hostel fees and the condition of some student accommodation facilities.

  • Hostel operators are expected to provide receipts and relevant records for the assessment.

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Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku has announced plans to lead Rent Control officers to the University of Ghana campus on Tuesday to investigate complaints about hostel charges and the condition of private student accommodation.

Speaking during a live broadcast, Opoku said the operation would involve officers from across Accra and the Greater Accra Region, who would assess the hostels following concerns raised by students and other members of the public.

He said the Rent Control Department had received complaints that some hostels were charging high fees despite allegedly failing to maintain acceptable standards of hygiene and accommodation.

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We have also received some concerned students who have called Rent Control to come and do assessment under Section 10. So we are coming to assess you and let you know how much you can charge, provided you bring your receipts and how you have run the institution over the period, he said.

Opoku urged students, particularly freshers, to speak up about their accommodation experiences and provide information on the fees they paid, the names of their hostels and the conditions of the facilities.

He also questioned why hostel operators were allegedly charging high amounts without providing adequate services to students.

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The Rent Commissioner warned that the department would enforce the country's rent laws, insisting that operators who disagreed with its position could seek redress in court.

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We all respect the courts. But if you are thinking that we are just sitting down and we are not going to enforce our laws, we are enforcing the laws, he said.

He described the planned visit as his fourth warning to the University of Ghana community and said he would personally lead the exercise on Tuesday.

Enough of perpetuating illegality with impunity. This is the fourth warning I am giving. On Tuesday, all Rent Control officers across Accra and Greater Accra are coming to the University of Ghana, and I am leading the operation. Students, come out and speak. Let’s know the reality of the matter. Nobody can do anything to you, he said.

READ ALSO: Bank of Ghana breaks silence on claims of wrong Theodosia Okoh portrait on new GH¢50 note

The announcement comes amid concerns about the cost of student accommodation at the University of Ghana, where demand for hostel facilities has remained an important issue for students.

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The planned exercise is expected to allow Rent Control officers to examine accommodation conditions, review relevant records and assess the charges imposed by hostel operators.

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