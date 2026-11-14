Petrol price expected to drop further from November 16 as LPG rises- See latest prices

Petrol price expected to drop further from November 16 as LPG rises- See latest prices

Petrol price expected to drop further from November 16 as LPG rises- See latest prices

Petrol prices are expected to fall from November 16, 2026, as the NPA reduces the minimum price floor, while LPG prices rise and diesel records a smaller cut.

NPA has reduced the petrol price floor from GH¢15.39 to GH¢13.69 per litre and diesel from GH¢17.41 to GH¢16.73.

LPG's price floor has increased from GH¢13.73 to GH¢15.93 per kilogramme.

Final pump prices will depend on the margins and charges applied by individual fuel marketing companies.

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Petrol prices in Ghana are expected to fall further from November 16, 2026, following a reduction in the minimum price floor announced by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for the second pricing window of November.

Diesel is also expected to record a marginal reduction, while the price floor for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has been increased.

According to a report by JoyNews, the NPA, in consultation with industry players, has reduced the petrol price floor from GH¢15.39 to GH¢13.69 per litre for the November 16 to 30 pricing window.

The new floor represents a reduction of GH¢1.70, or approximately 11.05%, from the previous price.

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The minimum price for diesel has also been reduced from GH¢17.41 to GH¢16.73 per litre, representing a decrease of GH¢0.68.

However, LPG will become more expensive, with its price floor increasing from GH¢13.73 to GH¢15.93 per kilogramme.

The adjustments could result in different price movements at fuel stations during the next pricing window.

The reduction in the petrol price floor could give Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) room to lower their pump prices. Diesel prices could also decline, although the extent of any reduction will depend on the pricing decisions of individual companies.

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JoyNews reports that some OMCs have already reviewed their prices ahead of the new pricing window.

Star Oil, for instance, has reportedly reduced its prices three times within the past week and is selling petrol at GH¢15.55 per litre and diesel at GH¢18.37.

Allied Oil has also adjusted its prices, with petrol selling at GH¢15.50 per litre and diesel at GH¢18.20.

At JP, petrol has reportedly fallen from GH¢16.43 on October 16 to GH¢15.95 per litre, while diesel has reduced from GH¢18.97 to GH¢18.35.

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The NPA's price floor does not include premiums charged by International Oil Trading Companies, operating margins of Bulk Import, Distribution and Export Companies, or the margins applied by OMCs and LPG Marketing Companies.

These charges are determined independently by the respective companies under the approved Petroleum Products Pricing Formula. Consequently, the final prices at the pumps may differ from one fuel station to another.

JoyNews reports that the Ghana cedi has remained relatively stable, while international prices of crude oil and finished petroleum products have declined.

The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC) has attributed the mixed price movements to the appreciation of the cedi and lower prices of petroleum products on the international market.

The International Energy Agency has also projected that global oil markets could move into a supply surplus for the first time since the start of the Iran War, as exports from the Persian Gulf recover.

Under Ghana's petroleum pricing regulations, fuel prices are generally reviewed on the first and 16th of every month.

However, the NPA allows OMCs to adjust pump prices outside these dates, provided the changes comply with the guidelines set by the regulator.