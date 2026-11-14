Jesús Owono handed 12-match ban after collision with Tenerife striker who later died

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has received a 12-match suspension from the Spanish Football Federation following his fatal on-field collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, as police investigate the tragic incident.

FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono has been handed a 12-match suspension by the Spanish Football Federation following his collision with Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died a day after the incident according to ESPN.

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Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono breaks silence after death of Jesús de Miguel

The federation's disciplinary committee announced the punishment on Friday, November 13, describing Owono's challenge as a serious offence involving excessive force.

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international was sent off during FC Andorra's Spanish second-division match against Tenerife on November 2 after rushing out of his penalty area to challenge for a high ball.

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Owono collided with De Miguel in midfield, striking the striker in the chest with his leg. According to the referee's report, the goalkeeper made contact with excessive force while the ball was in play.

The incident happened in added time, with the match tied at 2-2. De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest following the collision and was rushed to hospital, where he died on November 3, aged 30. The match was subsequently abandoned.

In its ruling, the disciplinary committee said Owono's conduct amounted to a serious infringement under Article 102 of the Spanish football federation's disciplinary code.

It imposed the maximum punishment of 12 matches, citing the force of the impact and the tragic outcome of the incident.

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Meanwhile, Spanish police have opened an investigation into possible involuntary manslaughter following De Miguel's death.

However, prosecutors have indicated that criminal proceedings are unlikely because the collision happened during an active football match.

Owono has reportedly been struggling to cope with the incident. He previously expressed his condolences to De Miguel's family and described the period following the tragedy as the most difficult days of his life.