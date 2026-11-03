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Andorra goalkeeper faces possible 8-12 match ban over tragic collision that killed Jesús de Miguel

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:28 - 03 November 2026
CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel (left) and FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono (right)
CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel (left) and FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono could face a ban of 8 to 12 matches following the tragic death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel. Spanish reports suggest the RFEF Disciplinary Committee is considering Article 102 for serious injury.
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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono could face a suspension of between 8 and 12 matches following the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono
FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono

READ ALSO: 30-year-old Spanish player dies after horrific on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinean goalkeeper is awaiting a disciplinary decision after receiving a straight red card for his collision with De Miguel during Monday's Spanish Segunda División encounter between Tenerife and Andorra.

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AS reports that the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee could apply Article 102 of its Disciplinary Code, which provides for a suspension of between 4 and 12 matches when violent conduct during a game results in serious injury.

However, the punishment is unlikely to fall below 8 matches, which represents the midpoint of the 4 to 12 match range.

The exact punishment will depend on the disciplinary committee's assessment of the incident.

READ ALSO: Football World mourns tragic death of Jesus de Miguel: Reactions from Real Madrid, other top clubs

According to AS, two provisions of the RFEF Disciplinary Code could be considered when determining the punishment.

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Article 130 covers violent conduct during a match that creates a risk but does not result in injury. It provides for a suspension of 1 to 3 matches or up to one month.

However, Article 102 covers more serious cases where violent conduct against an opponent results in serious injury or harm.

Under that provision, a player can receive a suspension of between 4 and 12 matches.

AS believes the serious consequences of Owono's challenge could lead the committee to apply Article 102, making a suspension of at least 8 matches likely.

The RFEF is yet to announce the final decision on the goalkeeper.

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On the part of the goalkeeper, reports in Spain indicate that Owono has closed his Instagram account following the incident and the abuse directed at him on social media.

Reports indicate that the goalkeeper is deeply affected by what happened and wants to apologise privately to De Miguel's family before making a public statement.

Owono received a wave of insults and abusive messages following the incident, prompting him to close his social media accounts.

READ ALSO: Messi, Ronaldo, Kane and Yamal headline 26-man FIFPRO World 11 shortlist: See full list

According to the reports, members of the Andorra team were also deeply affected by the tragedy.

The club has maintained that Owono had no intention of hurting the Tenerife striker during the challenge.

The incident occurred during stoppage time of Monday's match, with both teams level at 2-2.

De Miguel was chasing a long ball when Owono rushed out of his penalty area to clear it. The goalkeeper's raised knee struck the striker in the chest, which led to Jesus being motionless on the pitch.

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The referee immediately showed Owono a straight red card after describing the challenge in his report as an impact with excessive force while the ball was being contested.

Medical personnel attended to De Miguel before he was taken to hospital by ambulance after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The striker was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Hospital. Tenerife initially described his condition as stable despite its seriousness. However, his medical condition later deteriorated.

The club confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, that De Miguel had died at 8:00 a.m. at the age of 30.

The match was later abandoned during stoppage time, with the score remaining 2-2.

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Beyond the possible football suspension, questions have also emerged about whether the incident could have legal consequences linked to a murder case but none confirmed at the moment.

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